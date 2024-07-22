Saatchi & Saatchi NZ & Pepperstone Serve Up 80’s John McEnroe In Global campaign

Pepperstone and Saatchi & Saatchi NZ let 80’s McEnroe loose on the world’s elite tennis players in a new global campaign, as part of its “Don’t Be Fine With It” content series.
Top tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Katie Boulter were brought together by online trading provider, Pepperstone, and Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand as a follow-up to their highly successful “Don’t Be Fine With It” campaign.
Once again, featuring Pepperstone’s global tennis ambassador, former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, John McEnroe, the content series shows John ‘coaching’ and sharing his tips with the players on how to become #1 in the world, the 80’s way.
Directed by award-winning comedy director Benji Weinstein and produced by FINCH, the spots launched during Wimbledon and amassed over 2 million views over the first weekend.
“Working with both Alex and John is always such a pleasure. We’re incredibly passionate about supporting Alex’s rise up the rankings, and now we are also excited to be working with both Katie and Daniil,” said Jodi Cutler, Pepperstone’s global head of brand.
“I can’t believe they got me to do this again,” said McEnroe. “It’s all about participating in a fun Pepperstone campaign with some of the very best players in the world”.
“Working with Jodi and her team is refreshing. There’s a lot of trust and desire to create work that not only cuts through but entertains, maintaining their challenger brand mindset. We love helping to build a brand that’s not only an excellent product but one you like to see popping up in your feed,” added Lee Sunter & Jordan Sky, Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand’s joint ECDs.
More content will pop up on social media globally throughout the year, during other major tournaments.
