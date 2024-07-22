Saatchi & Saatchi NZ & Pepperstone Serve Up 80’s John McEnroe In Global campaign

Pepperstone and Saatchi & Saatchi NZ let 80’s McEnroe loose on the world’s elite tennis players in a new global campaign, as part of its “Don’t Be Fine With It” content series.

Top tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, and Katie Boulter were brought together by online trading provider, Pepperstone, and Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand as a follow-up to their highly successful “Don’t Be Fine With It” campaign.

Once again, featuring Pepperstone’s global tennis ambassador, former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, John McEnroe, the content series shows John ‘coaching’ and sharing his tips with the players on how to become #1 in the world, the 80’s way.

Directed by award-winning comedy director Benji Weinstein and produced by FINCH, the spots launched during Wimbledon and amassed over 2 million views over the first weekend.

“Working with both Alex and John is always such a pleasure. We’re incredibly passionate about supporting Alex’s rise up the rankings, and now we are also excited to be working with both Katie and Daniil,” said Jodi Cutler, Pepperstone’s global head of brand.

“I can’t believe they got me to do this again,” said McEnroe. “It’s all about participating in a fun Pepperstone campaign with some of the very best players in the world”.

“Working with Jodi and her team is refreshing. There’s a lot of trust and desire to create work that not only cuts through but entertains, maintaining their challenger brand mindset. We love helping to build a brand that’s not only an excellent product but one you like to see popping up in your feed,” added Lee Sunter & Jordan Sky, Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand’s joint ECDs.

More content will pop up on social media globally throughout the year, during other major tournaments.

Credits:

Client: Pepperstone

CEO: Tamas Szabo

Global head of brand: Jodi Cutler

Marketing manager UK, Middle East & Africa: Lamiska Hoteit

Brand design lead: Joel Batts

Creative agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Chief creative officer: Steve Cochran

Executive creative director: Lee Sunter

Executive creative director: Jordan Sky

Group business director: Aaron Hodgson

Senior business director: Briar Dye Hutchinson

Chief strategy officer: David McIndoe

Executive producer: Jane Mill

Producer: Amy Saunders

Head of strategic partnerships / Bastion Agency: Marnie McManus

Partnerships marketing director / Bastion Agency: Samantha Hansen

Production company: FINCH

Director: Benji Weinstein

Managing director/executive producer: Corey Esse

Executive producer: Rebekah ‘Bex’ Kelly

Producer: Duncan Bernard

Service production company (UK): Smuggler London

DOP: Joe Douglas

Production designer / Art Director: Agnieszka Debska

Wardrobe stylist: Jonni Fitzgerald

Edit house: ARC Edit

Edit producer: Amelia Walton

Editor: Dave Whittaker

Post house / Grade: The Rig

Colourist: Dave Gibson

Post house / VFX: Creature Post

VFX producer: Kim Baldwinson

Lead VFX artist: Laskshman Anandanayagam

Sound company: Franklin Rd

Sound engineer: Stefaan Van Leuven