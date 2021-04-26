Saatchi & Saatchi And Partners Launch Made From Melbourne

With the help of supporting partners, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia has launched ‘Made from Melbourne’, a project designed to celebrate and support Melbourne’s live music scene.

At the project’s heart is a one-off guitar made with timber sourced from what Saatchi & Saatchi says are the four most iconic music venues in Melbourne: The Tote, The Espy, The Corner and Cherry Bar.

The guitar, crafted by local brand Maton, is a one-of-a-kind semi-acoustic called the MM3000.

The guitar’s story is told in ‘Made From Melbourne,’ a documentary exploring live music and the fight to keep it alive in Melbourne—told by artists, industry figures and a passionate live music community.

Made by Scoundrel Films and filmmaker Matt Weston, the documentary aired nationally on Channel Nine on Saturday night, 24 April, and is currently streaming across multiple platforms.

Supporting the launch of the film is an integrated campaign that will run across outdoor, social and digital.

The Maton MM3000 will live on in the venues it was made from—free to be played and used by local and touring artists. The guitar’s journey will be tracked online and available for all to see at madefrommelbourne.com.au

There is also a host of planned events and activations throughout 2021.

The documentary, website and assorted comms are designed to drive people to donate to Support Act, a local charity helping struggling artists, musicians, venues and those working in the industry affected by the pandemic.

“A project like this is only as good as the passion brought to it by the partners and people you meet along the way,” Saatchi & Saatchi ECD Simon Bagnasco said.

“To that end I have to say a tremendous thank you to our production partners Scoundrel and Alt-Shift and to our incredible supporting partners—all of whom understand how integral live music is to making Melbourne, Melbourne.”

To view Made From Melbourne, click here.

