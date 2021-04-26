Saatchi & Saatchi And Partners Launch Made From Melbourne
With the help of supporting partners, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia has launched ‘Made from Melbourne’, a project designed to celebrate and support Melbourne’s live music scene.
At the project’s heart is a one-off guitar made with timber sourced from what Saatchi & Saatchi says are the four most iconic music venues in Melbourne: The Tote, The Espy, The Corner and Cherry Bar.
The guitar, crafted by local brand Maton, is a one-of-a-kind semi-acoustic called the MM3000.
The guitar’s story is told in ‘Made From Melbourne,’ a documentary exploring live music and the fight to keep it alive in Melbourne—told by artists, industry figures and a passionate live music community.
Made by Scoundrel Films and filmmaker Matt Weston, the documentary aired nationally on Channel Nine on Saturday night, 24 April, and is currently streaming across multiple platforms.
Supporting the launch of the film is an integrated campaign that will run across outdoor, social and digital.
The Maton MM3000 will live on in the venues it was made from—free to be played and used by local and touring artists. The guitar’s journey will be tracked online and available for all to see at madefrommelbourne.com.au
There is also a host of planned events and activations throughout 2021.
The documentary, website and assorted comms are designed to drive people to donate to Support Act, a local charity helping struggling artists, musicians, venues and those working in the industry affected by the pandemic.
“A project like this is only as good as the passion brought to it by the partners and people you meet along the way,” Saatchi & Saatchi ECD Simon Bagnasco said.
“To that end I have to say a tremendous thank you to our production partners Scoundrel and Alt-Shift and to our incredible supporting partners—all of whom understand how integral live music is to making Melbourne, Melbourne.”
To view Made From Melbourne, click here.
Credits for the campaign are as follows:
Supporting Partners
Mushroom Group
Maton Guitars
Mountain Goat
Support Act
Channel 9
Level Two Music
Madman Entertainment
Music Victoria
Bakehouse Studios
The Tote Hotel
The Epsy
Corner Hotel
Cherry Bar
Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Chief creative officer: Mike Spirkovski
Executive creative director: Simon Bagnasco
Creative director: Lee Sunter
Senior creative/copywriter: Adam Ferrie
Senior creative/art director: Peter Cvetkovski
Head of design: Matt Alpass
Designer: Alice De Saulles
Executive producer/producer: Lucy Trengove
Digital director: Nick Baum
Digital design: Jarryd Hood
Head of content: Fei Wang
Creative content producer: Heather McKean
Producer: Zena Bartlett
Developers: Steven Ashby & Josh Armstrong
Strategist: Jack Gilbert
Client service director: Ella Ward
Senior account manager: Harriette Curtis
Managing director (2020): Mark Cochrane
Production Company: Scoundrel
Director: Matt Weston
Managing director/EP: Adrian Shapiro
Producer: Holly Winter
Photography: Jay Hynes
Postproduction
Editor: Aaron Carroll
Postproduction & VFX
Trailers: Drew Moden – Mr Fox
Music Supervision
Level Two Music – Mel Jong, Karl Richter, Hugh Owens, Marcus Brooke-Smith
Audio Post Production
Dee Gjedsted: Squeak E. Clean Studios
Earned Media & Public Relations: Alt Shift
Please login with linkedin to commentChannel Nine Made From Melbourne Saatchi & Saatchi
Latest News
Ben Roberts-Smith Takes Immediate Leave From Seven To Focus On Upcoming Defamation Case
Ben Roberts-Smith has taken immediate leave from his role at Seven Brisbane to focus on his upcoming defamation against Nine’s Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. The Victoria Cross recipient is suing after the media outlets claimed he’d committed war atrocities during a deployment to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012 and that he later assaulted […]
Oscar Winner Thanks Parents For Having Sex In All-Time Speech
None of the Oscars films were all that memorable, so thankfully the acceptance speeches appear to be doing the job.
Orchard Launches New ‘MyHyundai’ Owner Portal
Orchard unveils ‘MyHyundai’ owner's portal which will be of no use to poodle owners or hair replacement recipients.
FINAL CALL: Nominations For B&T’s First-Ever CMO Power List Close Today!
Hear that gun firing? That's the final call for CMO Power List nominations. Unless you're being robbed by armed bandits.
European Football Powerhouses Boycott Social Media To Protest Abuse
Do you use social media to rant every time your footy team loses? Well, it appears you'll just have to yell at the dog.
Dove’s ‘Reverse Selfie’ Examines Harmful Effects Of Digital Distortion Via Ogilvy
For what is a cake of soap, arguably no brand tells a better message quite like Dove.
Video Streaming App Creates Stunning QR Code In The Sky Using 1,500 Drones
From spotting sharks to dropping drugs over prison walls, the drone continues to prove its indispensability.
AFL Star Dustin Martin Is The Face Of Luxury Watchmaker Kennedy’s Latest Campaign
Richmond's Dustin Martin has no excuses for being late to training after being named the face of luxury watch brand.
Study: Full Strength Still Tops For Aussie Beer Drinkers As Consumption Slides
Study finds low alcohol beer continuing to taste like utter crap driving consumers to the full-strength stuff.
Pressure Mounts On Google And Facebook To Strike Deals With Small Publishers
Tech giants again prove they're very good at raking in the cash, less interested in shelling it back out again.
School Hols Prove Just The Tonic For Cinema Visits
Nothing makes the old arse fall asleep quicker than two hours watching a kid's flick at the movies, does it?
Rebecca Ho Promoted To Head Of Investment At Starcom Sydney
Rebecca Ho promoted to head of investment at Starcom Sydney. Confirms no plans afoot for electric pencil sharpener.
Sunday TV Wrap: Seven Waltzes To A Win On Dancing With The Stars Finale
It was dancing first on TV last night, followed by Lego and slightly above average home cookery bringing up the rear.
Spinach Appoints Nicole Miranda As Director Of Client Services
Spinach adds some serious fibrous roughage to its client service offering with the appointment of Nicole Miranda.
Peter Ogden Hired As GHO Sydney’s New Creative Director
Industry vet Peter Ogden joins GHO. Counts upwards of 15 press photos shot in grimy inner city back alley.
Google’s Tom Braybrook Recruited As MightyHive, MediaMonks’ APAC Head Of Growth
Sir Martin's S4 continues to invest in its Aussie operations. Expect it to be irritating WPP anytime soon.
Strong Preference For In-Store Shopping In 2021, Australian ZenPoll Finds
In bad news for stolen grapes & excessively handled avocados, study finds Aussies still want to grocery shop in store.
Revlon Professional Launches “Live Life in Full Colour” Campaign
Nothing takes a couple of years off quite like a Revlon dye job, does it? That and the Marlboro-laxative diet.
electriclimefilms Welcomes New Director Mike Oldershaw
Boutique film house electriclimefilms welcomes performance and comedy-focused director Mike Oldershaw to its roster. Based in Australia and New Zealand, Oldershaw’s background in Theatre and Film, as well as years of experience as a casting director. Oldershaw has worked on several major campaigns for brands such as Nestle, Dominion Breweries, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Frito-Lay, Cadbury, Fisher […]
Havas Promotes Nick Kavanagh To Head Of Integrated Strategy & Planning
Havas' Nick Kavanagh's star continues to rise, just as his poorly watered potted succulent is on the wane.
H&H Group’s Noisy Beast Forms Independent Agency
H&H Group and Noisy Beast announce their separation. But not in some nasty, New Idea cover, Brad & Ange kind of a way.
The University Of Sydney And Richards Rose Launch Their 2021 Emotions Study: THE INSPIRATION CODE.
New research into inspiration has been undertaken by the University of Sydney Business School and Richards Rose to produce ‘The Inspiration Code’ study. There has always been a need for inspiration. To lift our spirits higher – for a period of time or just for a moment. Given the times we live in, you could […]
Woolworths To Launch Online Market Place After Investing In Start-Up Marketplacer
Do you need more plastic tat, cheap homewares and plastic tubs in your life? There's good news today.
WPP Says Its Entire Supply Chain Will Be Net Zero By 2030
Jens Monsees to put off buying a '71 Ford Falcon V8 GTHO after WPP unveils net zero emission goals.
AFR Apologise For Comments About iSignthis Boss
Memo to the AFR - perhaps a short in-house course in defamation law would prove fruitful to your editorial team?
Jetstar Promotes ‘Limited Time Only’ Sale With Stunning Outdoor Artworks Via Thinkerbell
Who hasn't missed air travel over the past year? Well, the air travel sucks, but the holiday's good at the end of it.
Airbnb Duped Into Listing A Dollhouse In YouTube Prank
This Airbnb dollhouse prank wasn't the least bit funny to the Lilliputians trying to book a weekend away.
GIDDY UP! Nominations for B&T’s CMO Power List Close Monday!
Nominations for B&T's CMO Power List close Monday! Meaning you have all weekend to construct your probability pie chart.
Iconic Aussie Kids Show ‘Round The Twist’ Coming To Netflix
B&T understands this has no relevance to our readership save for the author of said piece loving it when she was a kid.
Apple Perfectly Sums Up The Angst Of Misplaced Keys in First Spot For AirTags
Apple's new AirTag is perfect for the forgetful. Well, it's of little use if you forget to turn it on.