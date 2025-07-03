Google Unveils First Ever YouTube Creator Series

Google has announced it’s launching its first ever YouTube creator series featuring Singaporean YouTube personality Annette Lee, as alter ego Aunty M.

For the first time, Google has collaborated with handpicked YouTube creators to strengthen perceptions about the effectiveness and efficiency of Google and YouTube Ads Solutions, with the series created by The Carrot Collective and VIRTUE Asia supporting on creator strategy and selection.

The first episode features Lee, known for her short video series such as ChatsWithChantelle, AsianParentTings, and YouTube shows like Glowing Up and News Plannette, as Aunty M – the fast-talking, straight-shooting host with a flair for turning marketing jargon into plain speak, as she learns how to market her fiery sambal belacan business.

Designed to demystify the platforms advertising products through fun, entertaining and relatable content, the episodic series shows Aunty M travelling across the region chatting to marketing professionals on how to make the most of Google and YouTube Ads Solutions.

While marketers are increasingly turning to digital ad solutions, content about ad products has remained largely static, often technical, occasionally dry, and rarely delivered in a format optimised for how audiences consume content.

“The world doesn’t need more boring b2b content about how to launch a new ad campaign. Our products are constantly evolving, so it was time our storytelling did too,” said Samit Malkani, group marketing creative manager at Google Southeast Asia and South Asia frontier.

“This series lets us speak to marketers and entrepreneurs on their terms, in ways that feel accessible, local, and culturally relevant.”

The content format and distribution strategy for the ‘Marketing Unfiltered’ series is similar to that used by US talk shows, with full episodes to drive engagement, mid-form segments to build audience relevance and short-form highlights to drive frequency.

“Our aim with Aunty M was to reframe how b2b marketing shows up—less as a product explainer, and more as a narrative universe designed to resonate with the real frustrations and ambitions of entrepreneurs across the region,” said David Webster, The Carrot Collective’s CEO and co-founder.

“By anchoring the series in character, humour and cultural insight, we’ve created a platform that doesn’t just inform, it builds affinity, earns attention, and drives deeper engagement at scale.”

“Many YouTube creators are already creating content about Google Ads Solutions so this was an opportunity to claim that narrative by collaborating with them to produce engaging content. Our strategy was rooted in authenticity, humour and regional relevance,” added Zoe Chen, strategy director at VIRTUE Asia.

“The brilliant Annette Lee, who brings Aunty M to life, was a natural choice. She’s already beloved across Southeast Asia for her relatable comedic characters that capture the essence and cultural diversity of Southeast Asia, and an entrepreneur herself, Annette was the perfect bridge between complex ad solutions and entertainment. Creating the character of Aunty M with her meant that this isn’t just creator-led content, it’s creator-shaped strategy.”

The content series will roll out across Google’s regional YouTube channels in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, supported by a paid media campaign across social platforms. Episode one is live now, with more to follow throughout the year.

Credits:

Clients Google SEA

Agency: The Carrot Collective

Talent: Annette Lee

EP: David Webster

Showrunner: Sani Ahmed

Director: Ray Lavers

Scriptwriter: Sivaraj Pragasm

Editor support: Keith Ngiau

Project Director: Michelle Dyer

Project Manager: Nigel Lim

Strategy Director: Zoe Chen, VIRTUE Asia

Production house: Little Red Ants Singapore