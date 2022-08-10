Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June

Indie agency Ryvalmedia continues its impressive run, topping R3’s June list for new business wins for the third consecutive month.

It’s been an impressive 2022 for the (lead image) Simon Ryan-steered agency after it announced the opening of its Sydney office in mid-July.

Ryvalmedia was again R3’s pick of the media agencies with wins that included kids sleepwear brand ergoPouch, axe throwing chain Manniax and fitness brand Cardiotech.

Resolution Digital was again in second spot, while IPG’s Initiative flew 12 spots to nab third with wins that included Bank of Queensland, Kleenhart and Lendi Group.

Wavemaker was the best of the GroupM agencies, coming in at fourth. And Publicis’ Zenith rounded out the month’s top five.

Check out R3’s top performing media agencies for the month of June below: