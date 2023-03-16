Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Mobile Acquired By T-Mobile, “Reckless” Comms Strategy To Continue

US Mobile network Mint Mobile has been acquired by T-Mobile in a US$2 billion (AU$3 billion) deal but, despite its new corporate overlords, owner Ryan Reynolds has said that the brand’s “reckless messaging” will remain.

The acquisition was announced, in typical Mint fashion, in a humorous Instagram post on Reynolds’ account.

In the spot, Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile announced the plan to acquire Mint as it shares its “customer-first commitment.”

The spot then switched to Reynolds, who explained that Mint has run on T-Mobile’s network since it started.

Sievert said that he was happy to have Reynolds and the Mint team join the T-Mobile family.

“I wouldn’t call it a family, Mike. Family is the place for misdirected hopes and dreams. I’m hoping this will be much better than that,” quipped Reynolds in reply.

“And T-Mobile has assured me that our incredibly improvised and borderline reckless messaging strategy will also remain untouched,” added Reynolds.

The brand’s messaging is genuinely funny. In a spot posted two weeks ago on Reynold’s Instagram, he explained that Mint could offer its US$15 per month pricing because it sublet its adverts to other brands.

Rather than acquiring Mint directly, T-Mobile has purchased its parent company, Ka’ena Corp., in a 39 per cent cash and 61 per cent stock deal. T-Mobile expects the deal to close later this year.

Not all customers were happy with the deal, despite the humorous announcement.

“There goes competition in the marketplace to keep prices down,” wrote one Instagram user.

“This is soooooooo disappointing. I left T Mobile to come to Mint Mobile because I hated it so bad,” wrote another.

“I must say, Sir, your @mintmobile ads featured your finest acting; your customers, yours fans – you convinced them you were different, you convinced them that you cared and were doing something to help. It means nothing to you, but to everyone who was relieved to save money, it was a big deal. How dare you?” commented one particularly angry user.

Fellow actor Michael B. Jordan seemed more enthused about the deal, commenting:

“👏🏾👏🏾 well done.”

Reynolds has something of the Midas touch when it comes to investing. He also recently sold his Aviation gin brand for US$610 million (AU$920 million).