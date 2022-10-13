Russel Crowe’s New Movie Poker Face Set To Debut On Stan In November

Stan, Australia’s unrivalled home of original productions has announced the brand new Stan Original Film Poker Face, directed by and starring Academy Award-winner and Australian screen legend Russell Crowe, will premiere on 22 November, only on Stan.

Directed by and starring Crowe Poker Face features a whole house of Australian and international stars headlined by Liam Hemsworth and Brooke Satchwell.

The Stan Original Film Poker Face is set in the world of high-stakes poker. Crowe stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley who gives his best friends a night they’ll never forget, a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep… their secrets. As the game unfolds, the friends will discover what is really at stake.

The film was shot in New South Wales and marks Crowe’s second directorial outing following 2014’s AACTA Award-winning The Water Diviner.

Co-writer, director and actor Crowe said: “This was quite an extreme project for me, came on my radar very fast. Rewriting and casting in a five-week period while the city went into hard lockdown.

“Trying to manage resources and people without the usual ability to meet and talk frequently over many months as you normally would do in pre-production on a film certainly put unusual pressures in place. Somehow though, those pressures have played into the movie’s favour and taken the subject out of a certain realm of fantasy and grounded it in a reality.

“What do we leave behind? What is our legacy? What is left to do for a man who has everything he needs, except time?”

Stan chief content officer, Cailah Scobie said: “Today’s announcement reflects Stan’s ongoing commitment to deliver world-class original films and series featuring the biggest names in Australia and Hollywood – both in front of and behind the camera.

“It’s a pleasure to see our collaboration with the Australian screen icon Crowe continue, following his unforgettable performance in the Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang. Supported by an outstanding cast, Crowe has created a powerful and explosive film in Poker Face and we know audiences will be all-in to see it.”

