Royal Agricultural Society Of NSW Remind Us You Can’t Put A Price On Childhood Memories Via Connecting Plots

In its latest campaign via Connecting Plots, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW continues to leverage nostalgia to make Easter Show ticket prices worth it in tough economic times.

Hoping to mirror the success of the 2023 campaign, which saw 58 per cent of all tickets sold before the event opened, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW is again reminding consumers that the Sydney Royal Easter Show is a chance to ‘Find Your Happy Place’.

But with further cost-of-living pressures on Aussie households, the campaign’s messaging must shift to focus on showing value for money.

With the Show boasting exceptionally high awareness within the state of NSW (over 90 per cent), the ‘Find Your Happy Place’ brand saliency message will continue to solidify its place in people’s minds over the Easter period.

A multiple messaging approach to mid-funnel comms will target multiple audiences across different motivators – showing there is something for everyone at the event, with sales driving, action-oriented messages being used to land ‘value’ in a more literal sense (i.e. savings).

“Our ‘Find Your Happy Place’ brand message evokes memories and joy in young and old, evidenced by how it exceeded targets by more than 10 per cent last year,” said Royal Agricultural Society of NSW’s head of marketing, Frances Jewell. “It has become part of the vernacular in media reporting and with our Show audiences, so we remain confident and passionate about the long-term life of the branding. It resonates deeply with our customer base and our Show team”.

“The brand platform ‘Find Your Happy Place’ has struck a chord with people,” says Connecting Plots creative partner, John Gault. “It reminds them of the power of joy in creating life-long memories, and we’re confident it will continue to build on the success of last year”.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show will run from today to Tuesday 2 April 2024.