Rolling Stone Mag & Thinkerbell Team Up To Promote Mars Wrigley’s New Paper-Based Packaging

Rolling Stone Mag & Thinkerbell Team Up To Promote Mars Wrigley’s New Paper-Based Packaging
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Mars Wrigley Australia has partnered with Rolling Stone Magazine to launch its paper-based wrappers for Mars Bar, Snickers and Milky Way across Australia.

The partnership, supported by creative agency Thinkerbell and media agency EssenceMediacom, sees the iconic Rolling Stone Magazine launch its first-ever biodegradable magazine wrap which will roll out from the April issue onwards. This historic move has been made as a pledge to support the major confectionary brand, as they say “away with plastic” itself.

Nominating Australia as the first global market, the paper-based packaging roll-out from Mars Wrigley will remove an impressive 360 tonnes of plastic across its value chain – this is the equivalent of travelling from Melbourne to London and back.

Celebrating “The biggest thing in wrap” for 2023, Mars Wrigley has partnered with established Australian rap artist and proud Gomeroi man – Kobie Dee, who pays tribute in the new Rolling Stones issue to highlight the importance of Mars’ big sustainability move and explores the role recyclability continues to play in the country’s rap culture.

Richard Weisinger, portfolio director, Mars Wrigley said, “After a three-year project to redesign our packaging, seeing our chocolate bars now in store in our new paper-based wrapping is incredibly exciting for us.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kobie Dee – a First Nation’s rapper – to support the launch of our new packaging into stores across the country. Rolling Stone’s move to a plastic-free magazine proves that the time is now for businesses and industries to make bold moves towards reducing our environmental footprint and ensuring a healthier planet for generations to come.”

Anjana Khallouf, Thinkerbell said,  “We’re proud to be working with Mars Wrigley to celebrate this step forward in sustainability. Reducing 360 tonnes of plastic is pretty rock and roll so it made sense to merge these two iconic household names and create something seriously special with Rolling Stone Magazine’s first ever recyclable issue.”

“What’s more, working with Kobie Dee to promote this world-first for recyclable packaging has been an incredible experience as we acknowledge the importance of creating a healthier planet for all.”

Michelle O’Brien, EssenceMediacom said, “We’re proud to support Mars Wrigley’s breakthrough ideas with Breakthrough Thinking and partner with Rolling Stone Magazine in this global first sustainable media initiative. These impactful brands taking on recyclable wrapping is a message we wanted to generate awareness of at scale and this was further supported by Revolution360, our sustainable OOH provider. We look forward to more brands and businesses coming together to preserve our planet.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

EssenceMediaCom Mars Wrigley Australia Thinkerbell

Latest News

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
  • Partner Content

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
  • Marketing

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
  • Marketing

Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
  • Marketing

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
  • Marketing

Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
  • Technology

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
  • Technology

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
  • Marketing

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
  • Advertising

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]