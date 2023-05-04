Rolling Stone Mag & Thinkerbell Team Up To Promote Mars Wrigley’s New Paper-Based Packaging

Mars Wrigley Australia has partnered with Rolling Stone Magazine to launch its paper-based wrappers for Mars Bar, Snickers and Milky Way across Australia.

The partnership, supported by creative agency Thinkerbell and media agency EssenceMediacom, sees the iconic Rolling Stone Magazine launch its first-ever biodegradable magazine wrap which will roll out from the April issue onwards. This historic move has been made as a pledge to support the major confectionary brand, as they say “away with plastic” itself.

Nominating Australia as the first global market, the paper-based packaging roll-out from Mars Wrigley will remove an impressive 360 tonnes of plastic across its value chain – this is the equivalent of travelling from Melbourne to London and back.

Celebrating “The biggest thing in wrap” for 2023, Mars Wrigley has partnered with established Australian rap artist and proud Gomeroi man – Kobie Dee, who pays tribute in the new Rolling Stones issue to highlight the importance of Mars’ big sustainability move and explores the role recyclability continues to play in the country’s rap culture.

Richard Weisinger, portfolio director, Mars Wrigley said, “After a three-year project to redesign our packaging, seeing our chocolate bars now in store in our new paper-based wrapping is incredibly exciting for us.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kobie Dee – a First Nation’s rapper – to support the launch of our new packaging into stores across the country. Rolling Stone’s move to a plastic-free magazine proves that the time is now for businesses and industries to make bold moves towards reducing our environmental footprint and ensuring a healthier planet for generations to come.”

Anjana Khallouf, Thinkerbell said, “We’re proud to be working with Mars Wrigley to celebrate this step forward in sustainability. Reducing 360 tonnes of plastic is pretty rock and roll so it made sense to merge these two iconic household names and create something seriously special with Rolling Stone Magazine’s first ever recyclable issue.”

“What’s more, working with Kobie Dee to promote this world-first for recyclable packaging has been an incredible experience as we acknowledge the importance of creating a healthier planet for all.”

Michelle O’Brien, EssenceMediacom said, “We’re proud to support Mars Wrigley’s breakthrough ideas with Breakthrough Thinking and partner with Rolling Stone Magazine in this global first sustainable media initiative. These impactful brands taking on recyclable wrapping is a message we wanted to generate awareness of at scale and this was further supported by Revolution360, our sustainable OOH provider. We look forward to more brands and businesses coming together to preserve our planet.”