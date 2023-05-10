Rolling Stone AU/NZ Launches ‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ Podcast With Poppy Reid

Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced a brand new podcast taking readers behind the making of its iconic magazine covers.

‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ sees Rolling Stone AU/NZ editor in chief, and regular Today Show contributor, Poppy Reid, reading the magazine’s latest cover story in full alongside exclusive commentary. Episode One launches this week off the back of the most recent cover featuring Amy Shark, who joins Reid later in the podcast to delve behind the scenes of the cover story and photoshoot.

For the cover, Shark granted Rolling Stone AU/NZ unprecedented access in what was her most revealing interview to date, opening the doors to her Gold Coast home and studio as she put the finishing touches on her next album. During the podcast, Reid reflects on her time with the singer-songwriter and shines a light on what happened behind the scenes of the interview and photoshoot.

“We developed this comfort around each other that allowed her to open up more,” Reid said. “But when I sent the piece away to be published, there was a part of me that thought ‘Amy’s not going to want to be friends with me anymore after this.”

When it came to the photoshoot, Reid explained: “With every Rolling Stone Australia cover shoot, you want to show the artist in a light they’ve never been seen in before. You want fans to say ‘Wow, I don’t think I’ve seen the artist show that side of themselves…

“Our creative director asked Amy, ‘What’s your dream cover shot?’ It was actually Amy and [her husband] Shane who said; ‘What if we do some kind of topless shot… but still show that punk side of Amy.”

Amy Shark then joined Reid to share her own thoughts and reflections on what it was like doing the cover story and cover shoot. “So many people saw a different side of me, and that was the whole point and purpose of this huge feature. I love that about it, it’s so different,” Shark said.

When it came to the topless photoshoot, Shark revealed she “felt like it was time to do a different shoot. Not many people have let me keep my hair, everyone’s trying to cut it off, or dye it. I love that you guys let me embrace it because it’s such a big part of my brand. I was really out of my comfort zone doing it.

“I’m always nervous… but you guys created such an amazing space. The girls were amazing, made me feel comfortable and confident – all the things I’m just not in photoshoots.”

‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ is now available to watch and listen on Rolling Stone AU/NZ, and to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms. The latest issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ is out now.