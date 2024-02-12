Robert Irwin Signs On As G’day Parks Ambassador

Robert Irwin has jumped on board with G’day Parks, kicking off a partnership that will see the 20-year-old wildlife warrior become an ambassador for Australia’s largest holiday park network.

G’day Parks is the ultimate gateway to great Aussie getaways with more than 300 holiday parks across the country. Since launching in 2020 as the evolution of Top Parks, G’day Parks has gone from strength to strength, recording double digit revenue and member growth.

As ambassador for G’day Parks, Irwin will help spearhead the brand’s marketing efforts, while also providing G’day Parks access to his 12-million strong social media audience – putting the brand front of mind among a diverse audience cohort.

Lahnee White, CMO of G’day Parks, said the partnership would drive the next phase of G’day Parks’ growth journey off the back of a strong 12 months that has seen it double its digital revenue and surpass 230,000 paid members of its G’day Rewards loyalty program.

“With his authentic, down-to-earth character, commitment to regional Australia and our beautiful natural environments, Robert is much loved personality and perfectly aligned to the spirit of the G’day Parks’ brand,” White said.

“Robert offers access to a younger audience and key family decision makers, providing us a springboard to grow market share and inspire the next generation of travellers to discover the best of our own backyard.

“This partnership builds on the success of recent summer campaign that saw us exclusively sponsor Hamish & Andy’s #1 comedy podcast and is the latest in a series of targeted investments in our brand designed to fast-track our mission to become a name synonymous with regional travel in Australia.”

Irwin said: “Regional Australia is close to my heart, and teaming up with G’day Parks allows me to share that passion with everyone, dishing out some of my top holiday hacks that can come in handy when you’re out exploring. I’m proud to be part of a brand that celebrates the essence of Australia and I’m looking forward to encouraging more people to discover the best of our incredible backyard.”

The ambassadorship kicks off with the launch of a ‘holiday hacks’ video series, in which Robert dishes out some unique travel advice, including the best way to stay hydrated, how to quickly sort out soggy shoes and turn your phone into a powerful flashlight. As part of the ambassador arrangement, Robert will feature across the brand’s social, digital, web and app platforms, as well as printed collateral and in-park activations.