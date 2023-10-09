Rifle Agency Announced As Australian Agency Of Record For Vertiqal Studios

    Rifle Agency has been appointed as the agency of record for Vertiqal Studios, a global digital media entertainment, production and distribution company.

    Rifle will now offer its clients exclusive access to Vertqial Studio’s more than 43 million dedicated followers, and more than two billion monthly views. Additionally, Rifle will collaborate with Vertiqal’s in-house production team to create content that communicates each brand’s story to Australians and Kiwis.

    Vertiqal’s strong presence across its 66 channels spanning TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, gives access to Gen Z and younger Millennial demographics, facilitating connections between brands and these traditionally challenging-to-reach audiences.

    Andrew Christopher, managing director at Rifle Agency said “We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with Vertiqal as we continue to bridge the gap between brands and the dynamic world of social media entertainment. Our partnership represents a synergy of innovation and audience engagement, and we look forward to crafting compelling brand campaigns that resonate with Australian and New Zealand audiences.”

    Jon Dwyer, CEO of Gamelancer Media, commented on the strategic importance of this collaboration, saying, “I’m proud to see global companies recognizing us as their gateway to connect with vital demographics. This achievement not only solidifies our footprint in the Australian and New Zealand markets as part of our global expansion strategy but also perfectly aligns with our vision of redefining the television experience through digital channel ownership. The fact that the 12–34-year-old demographic spends an average of 95 minutes daily interacting with our channels, rather than watching television, underscores the immense potential we offer for engaging audiences and delivering exceptional results.”




