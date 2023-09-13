Richard Clune Relinquishes Robb Report, Forms New Brand Agency

Robb Report ANZ, editor-in-chief, Richard Clune, has stepped down from his stewardship of luxury title after four years at the helm.

Clune, who guided the Robb Report brand to newfound success in Australia and New Zealand, will concentrate on his new strategic brand agency and other editorial endeavours while also taking up a remote role for Robb Report ANZ, as editorial & commercial director of Horology.

In his new role, Clune will directly manage key relationships while overseeing watch related output across all platforms for Kanebridge Media (publisher of Robb Report ANZ and Kanebridge Quarterly and Kanebridge News).

“I’m excited for what’s ahead on a personal level – a chance to work with some local and international brands I’ve long admired. Equally, I’m thrilled for the future of Robb Report and its incoming editor – who’ll inherit a robust and buoyant brand given the wealth of wins achieved since I took the reins in 2019,” Clune said.

Marwan Rahme, director, Kanebridge Media Group, said: “Whilst Robb Report has been a global brand known for its authoritative voice in luxury for over 40 years, Robb Report’s Australian footprint grew strongly during Richard’s time as editor in chief. We are grateful for Richard’s contribution and wish him every success with his future endeavours”.

Clune – a former GQ Australia editor and award-winning News Corp journalist and columnist – will put out a final issue of Robb Report, the annual ‘Art, Design, Style’ edition, on September 22.

Robb Report ANZ is published in Australia and New Zealand under license from Penske Media Corporation. Robb Report launched in Australia and New Zealand in 2016.