Richard And Christian Wilkins Delve Into The Family Dynamics Of Well-Loved Celebs In New Podcast

The Apple and The Tree is a new podcast hosted by Aussie father and son duo, Richard and Christian Wilkins, taking listeners behind the closed doors of some of Australia’s best-known and well-loved families.

Lead image: The Apple and The Tree promotional design, Richard and Christian Wilkins

Some of the famous relatives sitting down for a chat include father and son music legends Jimmy Barnes and David Campbell; popstar twins Jess and Lisa Origliasso (aka The Veronicas); the mega multi-hyphenate siblings Alli and Cody Simpson, and renowned cricketing brothers Brett and Shane Lee.

By challenging the idea of the ‘picture-perfect’ famous household, this podcast embraces the uniqueness of family through unfiltered, refreshingly real, and relatable conversations. In each episode, Richard and Christian get personal with the familial duos, exploring their roots, family dynamics, quirks, and values, with a good smattering of embarrassing stories along the way – after all, no one knows you quite like your family.

From dreadful dad jokes to awkward conversations shared at the dinner table, The Apple and The Tree shows that no matter what level of fame you’ve attained, family relationships and dynamics remain the same.

“I’m so excited about this project. Everyone who knows me will acknowledge that my family is everything to me, and when Christian suggested that he and I should create a podcast where we talk to other family combinations, it was a total no-brainer! There will be plenty of tears and laughter and a whole lot of love as some of our favourite people join us on The Apple & The Tree,” said Richard.

“Anyone that’s had the pleasure of working with my Dad knows that he’s the best in the business. For years growing up I’d be sitting in the corner as he interviews the world’s biggest stars and was always in awe of his professionalism, kindness and knowledge. Naturally I wanted to create an opportunity where I’d be able to work alongside him and experience the incredible passion he has for entertainment firsthand,” added Christian.

“The only thing better than getting to do what you love, is getting to do it with the people you love too, and hopefully that’s exactly what we bring to people, from our home, to theirs (or their car, bus ride, workplace, gym or wherever else they listen to their podcasts”.

The Apple and The Tree launches Thursday 30 May, with episodes dropping every Thursday on 9Now and everywhere you get your podcasts.