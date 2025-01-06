Revolution360 Bowls Over Cricket Fans With Interactive Activation

Revolution360 has teamed up with Cricket Australia to promote the upcoming Women’s Ashes series with an outdoor activation in the sporting precinct of Melbourne.

Cricket fans flocked to Revolution360’s towering Swan and Stewart Street mega billboard right around the corner from the MCG during the Boxing Day Test, where they mingled with Aussie superstars Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham. Fans had the chance to join the athletes in a fun game to win free cricket hats and discover hidden golden tickets offering exclusive double passes to the highly anticipated MCG Day-Night Test.

Known for its bold, innovative approach to outdoor advertising, Revolution360 has once again set the bar high with this immersive activation. It’s the perfect fusion of sport, advertising, and fan engagement, all wrapped up in one dynamic experience right in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling streets.

“Revolution360 prides itself on pushing the envelope. This activation is the perfect example of how we can use traditional Out-of-Home advertising spaces to create an immersive experience that resonates with fans and promotes the message of Cricket Australia’s initiatives,” said Revolution360 general manager, Josh Fitzgerald.

Venetian Media Group (VMG) is the Australian-owned media company behind Out-of-Home agency, Revolution360 that also houses sports management and advisory firm, Aspire Sports Management, marketing consultancy, Yakkazoo, billboard company, Captive Vision Outdoor, media planning and buying agency, Frontier Media and digital agencies, Sillyfish and Digital Native.

CREDITS:

General Manager: Josh Fitzgerald

Creative Solutions Executive: Joshua Bendall

Senior Account Manager: Sylvan Spatarel