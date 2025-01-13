Revolut Unveils Fantastical Brand Campaign In Australia, ‘Money Possibilities’

Revolut, the global financial technology company, has unveiled its new brand campaign in Australia, ‘Money Possibilities,’ via its agency of record, Anomaly.

The new global campaign is rolling out to 20+ countries and will run for eight weeks. It will run across Netflix in addition to YouTube and Meta platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

It features integrated work across film, out-of-home (OOH), digital out-of-home (DOOH), social and audio.

The campaign film was directed by ProdCo’s Ian Pons Jewel.

The campaign is hot off the heels of the company’s “The Revolutionaries” event in London, to celebrate Revolut achieving 50 million customers. The event brought customers face-to-face with game-changers from across the world of music, business and sport.

“In 2024, we made significant investments to deliver an even more powerful product tailored to the Australian market. As we step into 2025, we’re ready to put Revolut into the hands of as many Australians as possible – showcasing how Revolut unlocks new possibilities and redefines what people can expect from a financial institution. Revolut isn’t just another option; it’s a transformative and premium digital experience unlike anything else available in the market,” Charlie Short, head of growth APAC at Revolut, said.

“As we ramp up for the biggest year of growth, this marks the first of many moments that will take us to the next level of scale as we progress towards securing a banking licence and delivering a full suite of best-in-class everyday money products,” he added.

“At the heart of Revolut’s meteoric growth is an ever-evolving world class product experience, designed to maximise money possibilities for each and every customer. This campaign takes consumers literally into their own pockets, to experience the multidimensional world of Revolut – where money doesn’t only do so much more – but it actually feels different too. The vision, the ambition and the commitment of everyone involved in this work speak volumes about the partnership – none of it could have happened without all of us,” Camilla Harrisson, CEO of Anomaly London said.

“The making of this was extremely complex, as we wanted to make something with real heart despite the totally fantastical reality in which it’s set. It requires a vast amount of trust at each level from agency up to client and it’s a testament to them that this film has been made. The end result has a feel that is unusual for a final “client film”, it’s been a truly wonderful journey for our whole amazing crew with Anomaly and Revolut. A new benchmark in process for sure,” Ian Pons Jewell, director added.

The campaign was brought to life with partners in CGI and post-production/VFX – Builders Club and TimeBased Arts.

In 2025, Revolut will focus on more premium and emotional communication for the brand. This will include an increased focus on strategic influencer marketing campaigns, partnerships and ATL activity.