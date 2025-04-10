REVEALED: The Inaugural Cairns Hatchlings Finalists!

After a whirlwind of creativity, bold thinking and fierce competition, the finalists for the inaugural Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, are here!

With entries from the Asia-Pacific region, the inaugural Hatchlings stood out with boundary-pushing ideas and fresh perspectives. Representing Australia, India and Thailand, our finalists will now prepare for the ultimate 24-hour challenge during the Cairns Crocodiles Festival this May.

Buy Your Cairns Crocodiles Tickets To See Who Wins!

Drumroll, please… Let’s meet the standout stars lighting up each category!

Audio – Sponsored by Acast

Meg Mayger & Jack McBryde, Nova Entertainment — Australia

Sarah Brighton & Sally Fiddes, Ogilvy — Australia

Shilpi Dey & Shabbir Abbas, VML — India

Design

Annabel Begeng & Lily Lazzarotti, Thinkerbell —Australia

Veerisa Boonrod, ESIC & Atipa Rungrojboon, Boonrawd Trading —Thailand

Annabel Cook & Maddy Merzvinskis, Re Design — Australia

Digital – Sponsored by Reddit

Annabelle Harrington, AFFINITY & Sophie Millar, The Insight Culture — Australia

Amy Peden, +61 and TBWA & Stephen Hanna, Playside Studios — Australia

Hilary O’Sullivan & Hughie Flannery, Thinkerbell — Australia

Marketing – Sponsored by Boomtown

Jarrod Schwager, Mad Mex & Campbell Johnson, Amazon Prime Video — Australia

Keira Spencer & Laura Currie, Google — Australia

Olivia Ford & Laura Jeffries, Google — Australia

Media – Sponsored by Yahoo!

Ben Breden & Leah Franco, Initiative — Australia

Olivia Casamento & Ashley Hill, Match & Wood — Australia

Summer Treseder & Kate O’Loughlin, Wavemaker — Australia

PR

Claudia Warren & Francesca Hampton, Havas Red — Australia

William Cullen & Airlie Walters, Thinkerbell — Australia

Rauf Shaik & Komal Nathani, VML — India

Video – Sponsored by Publica

Thomas Carr & Louis Tanner, oOh!media — Australia

Ryan Williams & Emmerson Maclean, Out Of The Square Media — Australia

This year’s Hatchlings have already shown incredible potential, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll create during the live challenges in Cairns.

With finalists hailing from three countries and representing a powerful mix of agencies, brands, and studios, the first-ever Cairns Hatchlings is already shaping up to be something special.

Finalists will head to Cairns this May for the next phase of the competition, culminating in a live pitch session, masterclasses, and the highly anticipated awards night on May 15.

Congratulations to all our Hatchlings—your creative journey is just getting started!

Buy Your Cairns Crocodiles Tickets To See Who Wins!

KEY DATES

Cairns Crocodiles Festival: Tuesday 13-15 May 2025

Round 2 – Live briefing: Tuesday 13 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns, Australia

Round 2 – Live pitching: Wednesday 14 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns, Australia

Round 2 – Live pitching: (Video Category Only) Thursday 15 May 2025 , Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns, Australia

Awards Ceremony: Thursday 15 May 2025, Cairns Convention Centre, Cairns, Australia