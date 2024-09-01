Rest Super Unveils Refreshed Look Via KPMG Creates

KPMG Creates has collaborated with Rest to refresh its visual brand identity. Rest’s updated look will roll out gradually, starting with Rest’s website and app, marking the beginning of a broader evolution that will touch all corners of Rest’s digital platforms and member communications.

Deborah Potts, Chief Member Officer, Rest, explained the refreshed brand is more than a facelift — describing it as a statement of purpose. “We represent around 2 million Australians, including more than a million who are younger than 30 years old. We want to create super they love by making the super experience simple,” she said.

“The refreshed visual brand not only helps communicate our purpose but helps Rest deliver it,” Potts added, “The goal is to make it easy for our members to build a relationship with their super. We believe helping members become more engaged in their super will help them build financial confidence today and be better prepared for the future.”

The KPMG Creates team worked with Rest to put simplicity at the forefront at every step in the process.

Every element of the refreshed identity — from the streamlined logo to the refined colour palette — embodies this principle. The standout feature of the logo, a ‘heart’ symbol, reflects Rest’s unwavering commitment to putting members at the heart of everything they do. The team’s choice of green as the signature colour gives Rest a fresh, distinctive edge in a competitive market.

KPMG Creates also worked with the Rest team to introduce cutting-edge AI tech to match Rest’s refreshed visual brand. The tool generates unique, non-photographic visuals, offering Rest more flexibility to tailor its communications to better engage members and offer more personalised experiences across digital channels. Additionally, new user-centric design elements, also created as part of the evolved identity, are being added across Rest’s digital experience. These elements help Rest communicate in a mobile optimised and member-friendly way, supporting its work to simplify complex information and empowering members to manage their super seamlessly, wherever they are.

“This isn’t just a brand refresh; it’s the result of three years of collaboration and trust with Rest. As the superannuation landscape grows more complex, members expect simplicity and intuitiveness from their super funds, just like any other part of their tech-driven lives. We’ve built something that feels effortless, whether they’re engaging with Rest through marketing or the latest digital tools. It’s about delivering confidence and simplicity in every interaction,” Sudeep Gohil, partner, KPMG Australia.

“This is the evolved Rest – a brand that’s as bold as it is simple, with its members at the very heart of every decision,” he added.