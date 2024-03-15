ResMed Gives Needy Sleepers Free Coffee For World Sleep Day

ResMed is marking World Sleep Day as a moment to enjoy a free coffee and educate people at work on the value of quality sleep and, importantly, the challenges if you don’t or, worse, can’t achieve it.

World Sleep Day sounds like just another ‘day’, but a bad night’s sleep can often be hiding underlying health challenges, and it’s serious, especially for men. Undiagnosed sleep apnoea in men aged 40-69 could be up to 49 per cent, and whilst women are less likely to suffer, it’s still a global issue.

ResMed has teamed up with the Motio Café media network to reach and engage coffee (and presumably sleep) lovers in CBDs and urban locations to create a digital and physical campaign. This also includes content in addition to traditional advertising by combining a ‘Statsroom’ sleep dashboard on digital displays in café alongside free coffee in custom-designed cups, telling the story while you sip.

ResMed ‘Statsroom’ branded content will be republished findings from ResMed’s 2024 ANZ Global Sleep Survey into bite-sized content that will run natively on Motio’s comprehensive Health and Café content platform.

ResMed has chosen a particularly relevant moment when sleepers are engaging in their daily coffee ritual before hitting the keyboard or ready for a mid-morning or even afternoon caffeine spike—it’s these key times that we are most likely to be thinking about our personal energy levels.

ResMed’s senior media and creative manager, Charlotte Swindell, said the partnership was a unique opportunity to engage with people at work in CBDs and urban areas around the country.

“Often we can think a little dose of caffeine first thing in the morning or as we feel the afternoon slump is what we need to keep us fresh and engaged, and we’re hoping this activation and wider campaign encourages audiences to think about the potentially deeper problems at hand when it comes to their sleep health – Through Motio Café, we had a poignant opportunity to connect with the people whilst they are in work mode, who may be experiencing sleep-related challenges or know someone who is”.

“With audiences back to near pre-covid levels across the majority of Motio’s network, this has been a brilliant way to wake up the cities with great coffee. The team have loved working on this very elegant multi-format execution with ResMed, a long-term partner for Motio,” said Motio CEO, Adam Cadwallader.

“ResMed has treated the Motio network much more as a digital and physical marketing environment, using out-of-home as a vehicle. This has taken the conversation from a standard share-of-voice to ownership of the dwell by using various types of media executions,” said Swindell.

In addition to Motio Café activity, ResMed, through Sanctuary Media, has also activated Motio’s Health network of ultra-large medical practice waiting room environments, encouraging health-conscious audiences to ask their doctor about their sleep struggles.