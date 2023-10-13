Research From Deloitte Digital Shows A 12% Return On Generative AI Investments

    Deloitte Digital’s new research on Generative AI in Marketing Content Production reveals that Generative Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping content production for marketing, with 26% of surveyed marketers already using Generative AI, with another 45% planning to by the end of 2024.

    In a rapidly evolving digital world, content marketing stands as a key element for marketing success for businesses across various industries. The new research reveals content marketing has become vital to the digital marketing strategies of 8 in 10 surveyed leaders, with its importance growing between 2022 and 2023.

    The demand for personalized, timely, and relevant content has presented organisations with significant challenges. The research reveals the demand for marketing content grew by 1.5x in 2023, but marketing teams were only able to meet that demand 55% of the time. Marketers leveraging Generative AI can potentially get ahead of that demand by using Generative AI to support higher quality, greater volume of content, and higher employee productivity.

    “Generative AI solutions are not just about keeping up with content demands; they are about staying ahead of them,” said Mike Brinker, principal of Deloitte Consulting LLP and content studio leader at Deloitte Digital. “By working alongside artificial intelligence, businesses are empowered to create high-quality, personalized content efficiently, giving them a competitive edge in today’s digital marketplace”.

    The study engaged 650 leaders from U.S. companies in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business sectors, each with 100 or more employees and annual revenues exceeding $50 million. These leaders represented a diverse array of industries.

    Key findings from the research include:

    • A 54% increase in the volume of content needed to be produced in the last year.
    • Sixty-five per cent of companies are very or extremely concerned about the intellectual property or legal risks of using Generative AI.
    • Generative AI users report saving an average of 11.4 hours per week, enabling them to focus on higher-value or more strategic tasks.

    “In today’s hyperconnected digital landscape, content marketing is the backbone of successful customer engagement. It’s not just about creating content; it’s about orchestrating a seamless journey from idea to delivery, ensuring that every piece of content contributes to the narrative that captures hearts and minds,” said Beth Adams, managing director, marketing & CX Transformation and Global Adobe Alliance Generative AI leader at Deloitte Digital.




