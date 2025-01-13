Media

Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor & Leo Woodall To Touch Down In Sydney For Bridget Jones Mad About The Boy Premiere

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Dear Diary, it’s been almost 10 years since we last heard from the woman whose inimitable approach to life and love redefined an entire film genre. Now, Renée Zellweger returns to the role that established a romantic-comedy heroine for the ages with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Universal Pictures Australia has announced that the film’s cast and director are heading to Sydney this summer for the film’s Australian Premiere at HOYTS EQ from 6pm on Sunday, February 9.

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger will be joined by co-stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall and director Michael Morris to introduce the film to Australian audiences.

An impressive roster of VIP Australian singletons and smug marrieds will join the international guests to help celebrate Bridget’s final chapter, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in Australian cinemas on February 13. #BridgetJonesMovie

Related posts:

  1. Zuck Follows Musk: Meta To Bin ‘Politically Biased’ Fact Checkers, Also Takes Swipe At Governments ‘Pushing To Censor More’
  2. Zitcha & Marketplacer Partner To Integrate Retail Media & eCommerce
  3. Google Tests Turning News Articles Into Personalised Podcasts
  4. Nights To Get Hotter On The Hit Network: Nic & Loren Chat Dream Gigs & Championing Aussie Music On New Nightly Show
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

CyberX campaign for Australian Open 2025
CyberCX Launches ‘We Secure Our Communities’ Campaign For Australian Open 2025 Highlighting Cyber Threats To Sporting Events
Suntory BOSS Coffee & YouTube Star, Andy Hearnden Celebrate Power Of Ambition In New Campaign Via It’s Friday
“Please Don’t Steal My Sh*t”: Common Ventures Makes A Day At The Beach Even Saltier With Limited Edition ‘Salty Towels’
Omnicom Wins Kimberly-Clark’s Mammoth Media, IPG & WPP Split Creative
Register Lost your password?