Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor & Leo Woodall To Touch Down In Sydney For Bridget Jones Mad About The Boy Premiere

Dear Diary, it’s been almost 10 years since we last heard from the woman whose inimitable approach to life and love redefined an entire film genre. Now, Renée Zellweger returns to the role that established a romantic-comedy heroine for the ages with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Universal Pictures Australia has announced that the film’s cast and director are heading to Sydney this summer for the film’s Australian Premiere at HOYTS EQ from 6pm on Sunday, February 9.

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger will be joined by co-stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall and director Michael Morris to introduce the film to Australian audiences.

An impressive roster of VIP Australian singletons and smug marrieds will join the international guests to help celebrate Bridget’s final chapter, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in Australian cinemas on February 13. #BridgetJonesMovie