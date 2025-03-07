Remedy Drinks Launches New Creative Platform For The “Sodaly Addicted”

Sodaly is turning the soft drink world on its head with the launch of its bold new creative platform, Sodaly Addicted. This campaign, built on the insight that consumers often face a trade-off between taste and health–assuming that delicious drinks are full of sugar and healthier options lack flavour–Sodaly shatters expectations. With 100% natural ingredients, no sugar, and flavours so delicious they feel almost too good to be true, Sodaly proves you really can have it all.

Being Sodaly Addicted is centred around the idea that refreshment becomes an irresistible obsession. You’ll sneak it into bed, carry it everywhere, and even break social norms to satisfy your craving. Sodaly’s perfect balance of health and indulgence means no compromises—just pure, guilt-free pleasure that fits seamlessly into every corner of your life.

“The success of Sodaly has been phenomenal,” said Georgie Vile, Remedy Drinks’ chief marketing officer. “With Sodaly Addicted, we’re showcasing what makes Sodaly so special—the perfect blend of taste and health. This campaign is bold, disruptive, and unapologetically fun, reflecting the love and loyalty our customers have for Sodaly. We’re proud to lead a movement that redefines what soft drinks can be.”

Sodaly’s bold and refreshing taste perfectly captures the essence of summer. With seven tasty flavours available, including the newest additions, Pineapple and Yuzu Lemon, each can delivers an uplifting soft drink experience that will leave you Sodaly Addicted.

The Sodaly Addicted campaign takes centre stage across OOH in Sydney and Melbourne, strategically placed along key routes to summer events and beach hotspots. Extending its reach with dynamic PR and social media efforts, Remedy teamed up with Movement agency to launch the Break Glass Activation in Sydney and Melbourne, showcasing the irresistible pull of Sodaly. This activation is paired with product sampling at iconic summer events, including the Lorne Pier to Pub, Mountain to Surf, and Manly-Dee Why Sun Run, ensuring Sodaly is the season’s must-have refreshment.

“We’ve brought Sodaly Addicted to life through creative activations that reflect the energy and excitement of summer,” added Vile. “This campaign is about making Sodaly part of every summer moment—whether you’re at the beach, out with friends, or simply enjoying a sunny day at home.”

Credits:

Client – Remedy Sodaly