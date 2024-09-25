Reload Media Unveils Brand Refresh To Mark 15 Years

Independent digital marketing agency Reload Media, with offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, has officially unveiled a refreshed brand, including a new visual identity, updated messaging, and a revamped website.

The rebrand marks an exciting evolution for Reload, which has been at the forefront of digital marketing since 2008, partnering with leading brands such as Yamaha, Wrangler, Aje, Nikon, HCF, and TerryWhite Chemmart.

“Our brand refresh reflects our evolution as a company over the past 15 years, and Reloads dedication to staying at the forefront of the digital marketing industry,” said Alexandra Gannon, Managing Director at Reload Media.

“In a complex environment, clients are looking for a partner who can cut through the noise and provide strategic guidance to help them navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

With Reload offering a unique blend of expertise across digital strategy, Performance, Organic, Lifecycle & Brand Marketing the agency is set-up to do exactly that. The brand refresh is designed to represent the agency’s forward-thinking approach while continuing to deliver the strategic expertise clients have come to expect.

“At Reload Media, we believe that digital marketing should be both innovative and effective,” said Craig Somerville, Reload Founder and Director. “Our refreshed brand encapsulates this philosophy, highlighting our pedigree helping clients succeed in the digital economy, which we’ve been doing for over 15 years.”

The brand refresh includes a new visual identity, updated messaging, and a revamped website, all designed to better reflect Reload Media’s vision and values.

Clients can expect the same high level of service and expertise that has defined Reload Media since 2008, the brand is now enhanced with a modern forwardthinking approach, that reflects Reload’s commitment to setting new standards in the industry as demonstrated by the leading brands they partner with.

Expanding Capabilities Through an Independent Network

Since 2022, Reload Media has been part of the Hardie Grant Media network, expanding its capabilities beyond digital marketing to include content creation, PR, communications, and creative production. With sister agencies like Tide Communications and Heads & Tales, Reload can now deliver comprehensive marketing strategies that align seamlessly with clients’ objectives.

Award-Winning Expertise and Exclusive Partnerships

Reload Media’s award-winning expertise and industry accreditation continues to set it apart in the industry. With past award wins including Google’s Most Awarded Agency across 2022 & 2023, ‘Top 10 for Media & Marketing’ in the AFR Best Places to work list, winning the B&T Women in Media Employer and SEMrush Best Marketing Agency.