Reddit Unveils First Aussie Campaign Celebrating 1st Birthday Down Under

In celebration of Reddit’s ‘Cake Day’ in Australia, the fourth largest user base for the platform, the company has launched its first Australian consumer brand campaign, Find your people, which draws its inspiration from Reddit’s 100,000+ active communities.

Featuring creative by R/GA Australia as well as media strategy and buying led by Initiative, ‘Find your people’ will reach Australian audiences through the region’s first-ever national out-of-home, digital and audio campaign that reflects Reddit’s diverse and unquestionably unique communities across Australia.

The national campaign draws attention to the special and distinctive interests shared among Australians, in communities such as r/magpies and r/australia, and will appear across out-of-home placements in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth as well as on radio, podcast and digital channels throughout the country.

“People naturally want to connect with others who share similar interests and champion their dreams and this has only intensified in a post-COVID world,” said Claire Waring, executive creative director, R/GA Australia.

“Reddit is a unique platform that unites people of all ages and backgrounds. This wealth of humanity creates a huge range of intelligent, hilarious, and heart-warming content that has been the inspiration for this campaign.”

With Reddit’s local team tripling in size over the last year, resources have been dedicated to Product, Sales, Marketing, Policy, Engineering, and Community teams. They’re driving user growth and engagement while bringing greater visibility of the incredible local subreddits for Australian Reddit users to join.

“The sparks fly when Aussies engage in communities, where their shared interests and experiences are seen, understood, and celebrated with other Reddit users. Over the last year, we’ve been intentional in creating community, belonging, and empowerment for both Reddit users and brands alike,” said Reddit’s market director for Australia, David Ray.

“We’re excited to launch our first-ever brand campaign in the region that speaks to Australians and highlights even more communities for them to dive into on Reddit.”

Global brands like Dell and Xbox ANZ join household Australian brands including neobank, Up, Finder.com.au, and Coles Supermarkets as some of our advertisers who are activating campaigns to reach Reddit’s growing audience in Australia.

The Australian Football League partnered with Reddit by becoming the world’s first sports league to create personalised AFL-themed Reddit Avatars, allowing fans to proudly showcase their footy colours on Reddit throughout the 2022 men’s AFL season. Over 700,000 users around the world saved AFL-themed content to their Reddit Avatar profiles, which enabled them to build their own profile Avatar with the guernseys of their favorite AFL club.

When it came to Australian digital bank Up, the goal was to increase awareness of their banking products among Gen Z audiences. By targeting technology, gaming, music, and finance communities, Up saw a 51% month-over-month increase in ad-driven conversions through a combination of four front-page takeovers and promoted posts.

Seb Neylan, growth marketing at Up, said: “Reddit drove eyeballs for us – we knew we wanted to accelerate the spikes in visibility (in particular with young Aussies), to run alongside our ‘always on’ activity. Reddit gave us far better access to the niche communities of people who were either highly knowledgeable or joined to learn more about our industry, resulting in half a million unique reach each time.”

William Hasko, market lead for SMB, ANZ at Dell Technologies, said: “Reddit provides a platform for businesses to engage and connect with consumers in an authentic way, and we look forward to working with them to connect with customers seeking to learn more about Dell. Congratulations for celebrating the first year in Australia.”

Australia’s communities are a hub for cultural conversations, with r/australia among the most popular in the region, accompanied by half a million Reddit users devoted to their city in r/melbourne. Die-hard sporting fans in r/AFL saw a 53 per cent year-over-year increase in subscribers, while finance fanatics in r/fiaustralia saw a 73 per cent year-over-year increase in subscribers.

Additionally, Aussie Reddit users highly engaged in election discourse through the 2022 Australian Federal Election in May. They were active in AMA® conversations with the Australian Electoral Commission about the voting process, and participated in over 40 AMAs with political party candidates in subreddits such as r/AustralianPolitics, with activity in the community growing over 200 per cent over the last year.

Local Reddit users also embraced connection and collaboration, claiming a stake in global efforts like r/place, where Australia was one of the top 10 most active countries in one of the world’s largest digital art projects.