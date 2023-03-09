Reddit Launches TikTok-Style Infinite Scroll For Text & Videos

Reddit is the latest social company to take a leaf out of TikTok’s book and has launched Read and Watch — two infinitely scrolling feeds of content.

The new feeds will be available on the Reddit app and can be switched between at a user’s leisure. The traditional Reddit feed will not go anywhere.

Naturally, the Read feed will optimise text content for readers while the Watch tab will offer almost full-screen auto-playing videos à la TikTok. Reddit told B&T that as the feeds are still in “testing mode” the company is not currently serving ads in them.

“We have an inspiring and enduring mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to the world, so we are doubling down on simplifying Reddit – with user satisfaction and international growth top of mind. This means making Reddit easier to use for everyone,” said Pali Bhat, Reddit’s chief product officer.

“By focusing on the core tenets of Reddit, new and existing users coming to Reddit will be greeted by better experiences and options to discover new and interesting content and communities in uncluttered spaces.”

Reddit is also offering users the ability to search within comments so they can find the biggest zingers and hot takes more easily. Plus, the app said it is “decluttering” its interface and introducing a new web platform and video player.