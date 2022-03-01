Reddit Introduces A Discover Tab To Preempt User’s Wants & Desires

Reddit is always looking for ways to help people find more communities and make it easier to discover new content.

Part of this is listening to feedback and acting on it to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone.

Redditors expressed they want an easier way to explore current and new interests, so today, we are rolling out our first new surface in nearly two years – the Discover Tab.

This new navigational tool provides Redditors with an engaging way to more easily find content and communities across Reddit.

During initial testing, we saw one in five people join at least one new community after using the Discover Tab.

“We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and video top of mind,” said Jason Costa, Director of Product for Content and Communities at Reddit. “We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It’s a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world.”

How Discover Tab Works

Each Redditors Discover Tab is tailored to surface what the app thinks they’ll enjoy the most. . For example, if a redditor subscribes to and spends a significant amount of time in football and baseball subs, Discover Tab will prompt them with other sports-related content.

To access the Discover Tab, redditors can tap on the new compass icon on the bottom bar – to the left of the home button. At the top of Discover Tab, Redditors can filter the feed to a specific topic to find new content and communities.

Underneath the topic filters is the feed where content is shown. To ensure that the feed improves over time, we’ve added feedback mechanisms that allow people to select: show me more of this content, show me less of that content, and hide that content.

From houseplants and pickling at home, to Golden Globe moments and Dungeons and Dragons memes, the new feed brings a rich variety of content to the forefront in a visually appealing way, and makes it simple to engage and enjoy spending more time on Reddit.