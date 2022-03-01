Reddit Introduces A Discover Tab To Preempt User’s Wants & Desires

Reddit Introduces A Discover Tab To Preempt User’s Wants & Desires
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Reddit is always looking for ways to help people find more communities and make it easier to discover new content.

Part of this is listening to feedback and acting on it to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone.

Redditors expressed they want an easier way to explore current and new interests, so today, we are rolling out our first new surface in nearly two years – the Discover Tab.

This new navigational tool provides Redditors with an engaging way to more easily find content and communities across Reddit.

During initial testing, we saw one in five people join at least one new community after using the Discover Tab.

“We’re ushering in a new era of discovery on Reddit, with images and video top of mind,” said Jason Costa, Director of Product for Content and Communities at Reddit. “We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It’s a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world.”

How Discover Tab Works

Each Redditors Discover Tab is tailored to surface what the app thinks they’ll enjoy the most. . For example, if a redditor subscribes to and spends a significant amount of time in football and baseball subs, Discover Tab will prompt them with other sports-related content.

To access the Discover Tab, redditors can tap on the new compass icon on the bottom bar – to the left of the home button. At the top of Discover Tab, Redditors can filter the feed to a specific topic to find new content and communities.

Underneath the topic filters is the feed where content is shown. To ensure that the feed improves over time, we’ve added feedback mechanisms that allow people to select: show me more of this content, show me less of that content, and hide that content.

From houseplants and pickling at home, to Golden Globe moments and Dungeons and Dragons memes, the new feed brings a rich variety of content to the forefront in a visually appealing way, and makes it simple to engage and enjoy spending more time on Reddit.

Please login with linkedin to comment

reddit Reedit

Latest News

“Representation Is Crucial At Every Point Of Action!” Deni Todorovic On Authentic Allyship
  • Media

“Representation Is Crucial At Every Point Of Action!” Deni Todorovic On Authentic Allyship

Deni Todorovič is a non-binary fashion stylist, creator and activist taking the industry by a stylish storm.  In the media industry, Deni has worked as a style editor at Cosmopolitan Magazine for seven years. From there, Deni has worked as a freelance stylist, full-time content creator and creative director and has built an empire, carving out a […]

Jellysmack Expands ANZ Team With New Appointments
  • Advertising

Jellysmack Expands ANZ Team With New Appointments

Global creator company Jellysmack today announced two new appointments to its Australia and New Zealand team as the company grows its content creator stable to 24 and expands into Catalog Licensing.

Maccas Gives Back To Its Customers, Announces Loyalty Program
  • Campaigns

Maccas Gives Back To Its Customers, Announces Loyalty Program

Former McDonald’s CEO and rampant expansionist, Ray Kroc, once said, “The more you give of yourself, the more you receive,” as though eerily predicting the future. McDonalds Australia has today announced its launching of a national loyalty program, MyMacca’s Rewards, following successful trials in South Australia last year. As reported by news.com.au, the fast food […]

SMI Data: January Ad Spends Up 15.4% YOY
  • Media

SMI Data: January Ad Spends Up 15.4% YOY

Australia’s media agency market has started the new 2022 year with a bang, lifting the value of ad revenue in January by 15.4 per cent year-on-year to now be 5.1 per cent above the pre-COVID January 2019 total. And that result has further strengthened the record figures already being seen across this financial year with […]

‘Pinterest Presents’ Ads Summit Is Back To Show You How It’s Different On Pinterest
  • Advertising
  • Media
  • Partner Content

‘Pinterest Presents’ Ads Summit Is Back To Show You How It’s Different On Pinterest

It’s back and it’s different! Pinterest is hosting its second annual advertiser summit on March 10th at 10 am AEDT to take you behind the curtain of what’s to come on the platform this year and how Pinterest is building a different kind of online platform. Under the theme, ‘It’s different here,’ you’ll hear about […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications
  • Media

Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications

Media group, nextmedia has purchased print and digital brands Healthy Food Guide and My Everyday Wellbeing from NZ based publisher Healthy Life Media Ltd. Healthy Food Guide magazine was launched in New Zealand and Australia in 2005 and, from 2012, nextmedia has published the Australian edition under license. Workplace wellbeing platform, My Everyday Wellbeing was […]

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector
  • Advertising
  • Media

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector

Wollondilly Shire Council has appointed Momentum Australia to develop strategy and creative work to drive tourism to the region, following a competitive pitch. After the impacts of devastating bushfires in 2019 then Covid in 2020-2021, Wollondilly Shire Council is on a mission to increase awareness and visitation to help provide economic relief to local businesses. […]