Red Havas Announces Departure Of Brisbane Executive Director Yasmine Gray

Red Havas today announced the forthcoming departure of Red Havas Brisbane’s executive director, Yasmine Gray after more than six years at the helm of the agency’s Queensland office.

Gray joined Red Havas in 2014 with the merger of her firm, Graymedia into the group. She leaves to head up one of Queensland’s most eminent architecture and engineering firms, McVeigh.

CEO of Havas PR Australia, Simone Gupta, said: “Yasmine’s contribution to Red Havas has been exceptional. She has grown Red Havas Brisbane to be a major force in the Queensland market; introduced new initiatives, some of which have been adopted globally by Red Havas. Her commitment to people, culture and building strong client relationships has enabled the Brisbane agency to thrive. I understand this is a new and exciting challenge for Yasmine.”

National Managing Director, Red Havas, Steve Fontanot, said: “Working with Yasmine has been one of the highlights over the last few years. Her contribution, energy and passion will be missed. We wish her all the best in her new role; I have no doubt that she will take it on with the same gusto that she does everything.”

Gray said of her departure: “Having taken time out in my career to have my son, and now at 58 embarking on a whole new adventure, I hope it inspires people to realise there are no barriers to what and when you can achieve big milestones. I am grateful to James Wright for putting his faith and trust in me six years ago, giving me the opportunity to shine at Red Havas. I now look forward to doing more great work at McVeigh and cannot wait to see where that journey will take me.”

Gupta added: “Whilst losing Yasmine is a loss, we also see this an opportunity to attract an agency leader to take over a great business, with a brilliant team and incredible clients. We are actively seeking a successor to keep the momentum going that Yasmine has built.”