Rebrand By Hulsboch To Help Drive Australian Tennis Participation

    Tennis Australia has launched a new positioning, brand architecture and visual identity created by international award-winning, independent branding and design agency, Hulsbosch.

    The scope of the project for Hulsbosch included a refreshed Tennis Australia master brand and a simplified, consistent tennis participation brand architecture for its social and community tennis participation portfolio. The revitalised Tennis participation brands will enable players, fans, and the wider tennis community to easily connect and engage with the sport.

     

    The brand work on the participation portfolio strengthens the connections throughout the wider Tennis brand architecture and visually connects all Tennis brands and products as one sport, unified to maximise communications, drive visibility, simplify use, and build future growth of the sport.

    Hulsbosch managing director, Jaid Hulsbosch, said “This exciting initiative for the sport delivers a connected Tennis ecosystem where all brands live in the playful world of tennis. Right from the sport’s hero brand, the Grand Slam tennis event the Australian Open, through to the core of tennis, community participation, and beyond to new formats of the game, where the experience extends beyond the traditional expectations of tennis.

    “Tennis can be played by anyone and can bring people together for a fun, physical activity that supports healthy lifestyles throughout their lives. Refreshing the brand for a modern Australian audience is a new chapter for Tennis in Australia and will help to retain and attract players and increase participation.”

    The visual identity evolves the Tennis Australia aesthetic and honours the rich history of tennis, leveraging the core colour most associated by Australians with tennis: the distinct blue of the AO tennis courts. Alongside a striking sense of energy, vibrancy and movement, the creative outcomes offer brand consistency and versatility for its role as an external endorser of the game and application in a wide range of environments.

    Tennis Australia chief tennis officer, Tom Lamer said, “As we head into our biggest Aussie summer of tennis, we are excited to roll out our new-look for Tennis in partnership with the expert team at Hulsbosch. We are on a mission to get more Aussies playing our great game and better connect the different ways to play tennis seamlessly for all audiences”.

    “The ultimate goal is to build a Tennis brand that is relevant and engaging for all Australians, and that leverages the success we have achieved with the AO, to drive growth opportunities and efficiencies. Tennis Australia is thrilled to embark on this transformative journey that will allow us to drive further engagement for the sport.”

    The refreshed brand identity system was unveiled to coincide with the roll-out of new look participation programs, Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis and Padel, through a national roadshow of workshops and updated collateral including banners and posters, new merchandise, stationery, and marketing literature adapted for print and digital platforms.

    Hulsbosch continues to support client implementation with comprehensive brand guidelines for corporate and Member Association use, communicating to staff, industry, and partners (commercial and government) and endorsement for tennis programs, and a visual identity toolkit for all Tennis proponents throughout Australia, including Member Associations, coaches, officials, and club volunteers.




