Rebel Explores Transformational Power Of Sport In New Campaign Via The Monkeys

Sport can change your life. That’s the message behind rebel’s newest brand campaign, created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song. Building on the ‘Sport Is Calling’ brand platform established in 2020, the campaign features the incredible sporting journeys of everyday Australians whose lives have been radically transformed by sport.
A series of films directed by Finch’s Christopher Nelius tells the incredible stories of outback grazier Brendan Cullen and Olympian Sinead Diver.
“Brendan and Sinead’s stories demonstrate rebel’s belief that sport can be the catalyst for incredible change and growth in our lives. Not just physically, but mentally too,” said rebel GM eCommerce & Marketing, Rosemary Martin.
Coinciding with a busy time on the sporting calendar, the integrated campaign inspires Aussies watching on at home to start their own sporting journey.
“Sport really is stranger than fiction. Whether it’s a farmer who dealt with a drought by swimming laps of the dam, or a 47-year-old I.T professional turned national record holder, we’ve loved unearthing the best sports stories Australia has never heard of,” said The Monkeys creative director Adam Slater.
Credits:
Client: rebel
Chief Marketing Officer: Rosemary Martin
Head of Marketing: Brock Coleman
Content Director: Catherine Makinson
Marketing Specialist: Beth Thom
Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan
Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh
Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas
Strategy Director: Dave Collins
Chief Client Officer: Jaimee Kerr
Head of Design: Raph Tamkalis
Creative Directors: Adam Slater & Connor Beaver
Art Director: Ben Horewood
Copywriter: Michelle Canning
National Head of Production: Romanca Mundrea
Senior Producer: Simone O’Connor & Katherine Muir
Account Director: Ella Goldberg
Account Manager: Eden French-Putu
Production Company: Finch
Director: Chris Nelius
Managing Director: Corey Esse
Producer: Anna-Tara Sneddon
DOP: James Brown, Max WalterPost
Casting Company: Felicity Byrne Casting
Casting Agent: Felicity Byrne
Post Production: Heckler
Producer: Jess Walley
Editor: Andrew Holmes
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Online & VFX: Drew Downes & Julian Ford
Motion Designer: Jordan Sykes
IO: Dan Page & Liam McConville
Sound: Squeak E. Clean Studios
Executive Producer: Ceri Davies
Senior Engineer: Paul Le Couteur & Dee Gjedsted
Music: Terry Mann