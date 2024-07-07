Rebel Explores Transformational Power Of Sport In New Campaign Via The Monkeys

Sport can change your life. That’s the message behind rebel’s newest brand campaign, created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song. Building on the ‘Sport Is Calling’ brand platform established in 2020, the campaign features the incredible sporting journeys of everyday Australians whose lives have been radically transformed by sport.

A series of films directed by Finch’s Christopher Nelius tells the incredible stories of outback grazier Brendan Cullen and Olympian Sinead Diver.

“Brendan and Sinead’s stories demonstrate rebel’s belief that sport can be the catalyst for incredible change and growth in our lives. Not just physically, but mentally too,” said rebel GM eCommerce & Marketing, Rosemary Martin.

Coinciding with a busy time on the sporting calendar, the integrated campaign inspires Aussies watching on at home to start their own sporting journey.

“Sport really is stranger than fiction. Whether it’s a farmer who dealt with a drought by swimming laps of the dam, or a 47-year-old I.T professional turned national record holder, we’ve loved unearthing the best sports stories Australia has never heard of,” said The Monkeys creative director Adam Slater.

Credits:

Client: rebel

Chief Marketing Officer: Rosemary Martin

Head of Marketing: Brock Coleman

Content Director: Catherine Makinson

Marketing Specialist: Beth Thom

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan

Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh

Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas

Strategy Director: Dave Collins

Chief Client Officer: Jaimee Kerr

Head of Design: Raph Tamkalis

Creative Directors: Adam Slater & Connor Beaver

Art Director: Ben Horewood

Copywriter: Michelle Canning

National Head of Production: Romanca Mundrea

Senior Producer: Simone O’Connor & Katherine Muir

Account Director: Ella Goldberg

Account Manager: Eden French-Putu

Production Company: Finch

Director: Chris Nelius

Managing Director: Corey Esse

Producer: Anna-Tara Sneddon

DOP: James Brown, Max WalterPost

Casting Company: Felicity Byrne Casting

Casting Agent: Felicity Byrne

Post Production: Heckler

Producer: Jess Walley

Editor: Andrew Holmes

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

Online & VFX: Drew Downes & Julian Ford

Motion Designer: Jordan Sykes

IO: Dan Page & Liam McConville

Sound: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Executive Producer: Ceri Davies

Senior Engineer: Paul Le Couteur & Dee Gjedsted

Music: Terry Mann