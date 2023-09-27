Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director

Guardian Media Group has appointed Rebecca Costello as new managing director of Guardian Australia.

Reporting to GMG chief executive Anna Bateson, Costello will oversee the strategic direction and overall growth of the Guardian Australia business, working in partnership with Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor.

Costello has spent the past 17 years as CEO of Schwartz Media, publishers of The Monthly, The Saturday Paper, and a number of Australia’s leading podcasts, including daily news podcast 7am. Costello has led the commercial development of Schwartz’s portfolio of long-form, quality independent journalism, overseeing advertising and reader revenues across digital, print and audio. Earlier in her career, she held senior commercial roles in a number of other established and start-up Australian media businesses.

Costello will join Guardian Australia in January, succeeding Dan Stinton who left Guardian Australia in August 2023.

GMG chief executive Anna Bateson said: “I am delighted Rebecca is joining us. Her track record of entrepreneurial commercial leadership is impressive. In partnership with our editor Lenore Taylor, I believe she has all the right qualities to help us build on Guardian Australia’s many commercial successes as we look to the future.”

Costello said: “I’m truly honored and excited to take on the role of managing director at Guardian Australia, particularly during this crucial phase of its growth. Guardian Australia’s distinct reader revenue model and steadfast editorial mission set it apart from other media organisations in this country. With its talented team and independent ownership, the organisation is poised to exert an even greater impact in Australia, particularly in this era where fearless and impactful investigative journalism holds unprecedented importance. I have long held great admiration for what Lenore and her team have achieved in ten short years, and I am absolutely thrilled to be working alongside her.”