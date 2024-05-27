Rate Money Invests In Rachel Edwards As New CMO

Rate Money, the home for the self-employed, has welcomed Rachel Edwards as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Rachel brings with her over 25 years of experience in leadership positions within the financial services industry across Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Rate Money, CEO, Ryan Gair acknowledged Rachel’s experience across marketing, communications, customer engagement, and commercial strategy disciplines in banking, wealth management, fund management and professional services sectors as key to her appointment. “Rachel will spearhead the strategic and operational marketing initiatives at Rate Money and will be responsible for enhancing digital engagement strategies, driving growth, and strengthening the brand’s presence in our key target markets.

“With over $7 billion worth of loans settled in less than five years, our growth and expansion agenda is clear. Rachel will play a crucial role in driving market presence to attract new franchises, supporting franchisee success and ensuring consistency across all franchise locations, as we strive for market share in a sector that has overlooked the unique needs and circumstances of Australia’s 2 million strong self-employed workforce,” Gair said.

“I am thrilled to join Rate Money and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success. My passion lies in supporting the unique needs of each franchise and delivering exceptional value through customer-led digital transformation projects and customer experience strategies,” Edwards said.