Randall Taylor Joins JOLT Ahead Of New Data Platform Launch

JOLT has announced the appointment of data strategist Randall Taylor as its new senior data, strategy, and insights manager, as it prepares to rapidly scale its data and audience intelligence offering.

Based in JOLT’s Sydney office, Taylor will support the full breadth of JOLT’s business, using his extensive experience to leverage both JOLT’s first-party customer data, along with third-party data partners, to create valuable audience-led insights for brands.

Taylor joins JOLT following four years at JCDecaux Australia, where he was most recently senior manager – data partnerships and innovation. Before this, he held research and insights roles at Domain.com.au and Val Morgan.

“Randall brings a wealth of data and audience intelligence expertise to JOLT, particularly in the out-of-home space, along with a passion for innovation. His appointment demonstrates JOLT’s commitment to rapidly expand our data offering, ensuring it continues to deliver rich audience insights for our partners,” said JOLT chief executive officer, Doug McNamee.

“I’m excited to be joining JOLT during this exponential growth phase. JOLT’s audience opportunities are unique in market, and the ability to connect advertisers with roadside and engaged EV-charging audiences will continue to grow as the adoption of electric vehicles ramps up. The hybrid opportunity to reach audiences across JOLT’s digital out-of-home and in-app proposition unlocks rich storytelling opportunities for brands, with JOLT’s growing, and valuable, audience,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s appointment comes as JOLT continues to enrich its unique data ecosystem and harness data for its brands and advertisers. It is the only out-of-home company nationally with first-party data to uncover consumer trends, opinions, and behaviours, and provide a comprehensive bank of audience insights. JOLT also continues to grow its multi-channel advertising offering, recently adding video and rich media ads to its suite of mobile advertising products, to further capture attention and drive engagement among JOLT’s high-value audiences.

JOLT continues to expand both its network and advertising partners globally. It recently announced plans to roll out 130 additional new digital advertising screens across Sydney, courtesy of funding from the NSW Government, significantly expanding its reach across metro Sydney in high-traffic areas. It follows major agreements to roll out thousands of EV chargers across Canada, and the growth of JOLT’s UK and New Zealand EV-integrated, digital out-of-home networks.

Taylor’s appointment is effective immediately and follows the recent appointment of Donna Tauro as group sales manager.