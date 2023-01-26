Rami Malek! Guy Ritchie! Catherine Deneuve! Paris! Cartier Brings In The Big Guns For New Work

The red carpet has well-and-truly been rolled out for the latest ad campaign from Cartier with a host of A-listers.

Richemont Group, which owns Cartier, spared no expense for the spot, produced by its Paris-based creative agency Publicis Luxe. Oscar Award winner Rami ‘Freddy Mercury’ Malek stars, alongside French icon Catherine Deneuve. Plus it was all directed by Madonna’s ex, Guy Ritchie.

The dreamy work takes place in Paris, on the Seine, promoting the brand’s Tank Française watch.

Ritchie described the spot as “a fantasy of crossing from one side of the bridge to the other, which is a sort of metaphorical bridge in time”.

Watch it below:

There’s even some behind the scenes stuff, too: