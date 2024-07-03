Ralph Van Dijk And Andy Maxwell Launch Specialist Podcast Agency, EarMax Media

Andy Maxwell and Ralph van Dijk have launched EarMax Media, Australia’s first specialist podcast media agency.

EarMax, which soft-launched in January, has been formed in response to lacklustre media in the booming podcast medium, creating wastage for advertisers and jarring ads for audiences. Services offered include podcast media buying, sponsorships and creative production through sister agency, Eardrum.

According to co-founder van Dijk, a client’s rant was the catalyst for launching the agency.

“Our client was saying how frustrated she was with the ‘opaque and lazy’ podcast plans being presented to her by her agencies. While the podcast world has boomed in recent years it’s still a complex and ever-evolving space which can be hard for non-specialists to navigate effectively,” explained van Dijk.

“Our approach is not about ticking boxes; it’s about making meaningful connections with the right listeners. Even with the world’s best creative, if it’s served to the wrong audience, it’s doomed to fail. Being completely independent allows us to work with every network and independent publisher or podcaster to find the best solutions for our clients.”

EarMax crafts targeted media plans by meticulously analysing Australia’s podcast ecosystem, from niche independent players to large podcast networks in order to find the most relevant audience fits, creating campaigns which resonate in these environments.

van Dijk is the founder of the creative agency Eardrum. Maxwell’s experience spans highly regarded branding agencies including WPP’s Superunion now Design Bridge & Partners, as well as global broadcast specialists Markettiers and 4DC in London.

Australia leads globally in podcast listenership, with 48 per cent tuning in monthly. Despite this, podcast advertising typically gets only a fraction of media budgets allocated to it. Part of EarMax’s role is to educate brands on harnessing podcasting’s potential and how to effectively measure the results.

“Australia’s podcast market is booming, with the biggest podcast listenership per capita globally, and a plethora of content. So there’s a great opportunity for brands to take advantage of a medium with the most engaged audiences. There’s a lack of time and attention given to both podcast plans and creative, resulting in unnecessary wastage. That’s what EarMax is here to solve,” said Maxwell, EarMax co-founder.

Early successes include campaigns for ANZ Bank and Explore Worldwide, demonstrating EarMax’s innovative strategies and impactful results.

“From day one, Ralph and Andy demonstrated a deep understanding of our target audience and podcast landscape,” said Bonny Cheng, ANZ associate director, marketing.

“Their expertise in crafting compelling messaging and strategic placement ensured our podcast reached more of the right audience segments, leading to a notable increase in engagement and subscription rates. We’re pleased with the outcomes achieved thus far and look forward to further collaboration to reach an even broader audience”.