Raine & Horne Unveils ‘Part Of The Landscape’ Brand Campaign, As It Reveals First Phase Of Australasian Brand Refresh

Australasian real estate heavyweight Raine & Horne has launched a new national brand campaign, ‘Part of the Landscape’.

The national brand campaign will be rolled out in conjunction with the first phase of the property group’s Brand Refresh across Australia and New Zealand.

Showcasing the new-look branding, the campaign creatively leverages the power of generative AI to integrate Raine & Horne’s iconic Ampersand in imaginative ways across the Australian landscape, highlighting the brand’s long-standing presence and deep connection with Australian real estate.

By utilising generative AI technology, the campaign allows for endless creative possibilities, ensuring each execution is unique and engaging. From towering skyscrapers to lush rainforests, the campaign creative reflects the diverse real estate landscape which Raine & Horne is synonymous with.

The ongoing Part of the Landscape campaign is set to generate significant brand awareness and reaffirm Raine & Horne’s position as a trailblazer in the real estate market just in time for the traditional spring selling season from 1 September, which, given recent appraisal trends in Australia looks set to be a good one.

The Raine & Horne network recorded a 19 per cent jump in new appraisals nationally in July – one of the highest monthly increases for the year to date.

Angus Raine, executive chairman, Raine & Horne, noted that new appraisals in late winter are a bellwether for the spring market. Combined with the exceptional volume of listings coming onto the market right now, this points to a bumper spring selling season.

“The timing for the launch of our exciting and innovative ‘Part of the Landscape’ campaign couldn’t be better, and we are excited to push the boundaries of traditional marketing and engage consumers in a fresh and dynamic way.

“Strategically positioning the Ampersand in iconic landmarks, natural landscapes, and urban environments aims to capture potential customers’ attention and reinforce our role in the real estate landscape.”

The campaign will feature social media marketing and traditional methods such as DL mailcards, window cards, and digital displays, and will underline Raine & Horne’s rich heritage and commitment to service excellence.

“With a history of over 141 years, Raine & Horne has stood the test of time, evolving alongside the real estate industry. By showcasing our longevity and ability to adapt, we aim to inspire trust and confidence in our brand,” said Raine, the fourth generation of his pioneering family to lead the super brand since it launched in Sydney on 25 May 1883.

The ‘Part of the Landscape’ campaign marks the next phase of the highly anticipated 2024 Brand Refresh, which was unveiled earlier this year. The Brand Refresh has been brought to life by the internal marketing team led by Michael Carroll and Shaun Mathieson with the assistance from leading brand agency The EDGE.

The first phase in the roll-out of the 2024 brand refresh is underway together with the National Brand Campaign. Offices in Australia and New Zealand are already underway rebranding to the sleeker, more sophisticated design.

Raine & Horne, head of network, Mindy Powell-Hodges commented; “This comprehensive brand refresh, like the National Brand Campaign, underscores our determination to evolve and adapt, positioning ourselves as innovative leaders in a competitive industry.”

Raine & Horne’s brand refresh, which is part of the brand’s strategic vision, has been carefully developed to align with the company’s evolving business direction and customer needs.

“We had a subtle refresh in 2017, and this update strikes a balance between honouring our heritage and embracing a contemporary and innovative ethos,” she added.

“With more than 90 offices joining us in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand, the combination of cutting-edge tools, digital platforms, and a new brand identity place us on the radar for top talent and new offices.”

The fresh, contemporary and sophisticated brand identity preserves the handcrafted gold Ampersand while adopting a premium charcoal and white colour scheme which agents can adapt within their respective marketplaces.

“Agents and property managers can choose marketing materials in white or charcoal, enhancing their adaptability to different environments and boosting property curb appeal.”

This strategic update goes beyond aesthetics, rejuvenating the company’s heritage and ensuring relevance in a changing industry.

“The update aims to unify Raine & Horne’s key brands—Residential, Commercial, and Rural—while highlighting the trailblazing reach of our services and our commitment to staying ahead of the curve,” said Raine.

“Our 2024 Brand Refresh and ‘Part of the Landscape’ campaign mark a new chapter, promising an even more resonant, innovative, and customer-centric approach from Raine & Horne to delivering optimum real estate services.”