Radio Ratings S4: Ray Hadley Takes Top Spot For 20th Year Running

In a massive milestone for the veteran broadcaster Ray Hadley, The Ray Hadley Morning Show has recorded his 20th consecutive year of ratings wins – one of the longest winning streaks of all time.

The talk-back radio program, which has been running since the early 2000s on Nine-owned 2GB, recorded a 16.4 share, up 1.1 points.

“A lot has happened personally and professionally over the past 20 years. My now adult children were children themselves when this journey started and now they have provided me with seven wonderful grandchildren – those little ones usurp any commercial success,” said Hadley. “A wise old broadcaster once told me: ‘Be yourself, get in before anyone else and work public holidays’. The formula seems to have worked”.

“My thanks to my wife Sophie for her total loyalty and love to John Singleton for having faith in me all those years ago”.

“This is an extraordinary achievement. As far as we know, no individual broadcaster has been number one for 20 years, without a blip. It’s the perfect scorecard! It all comes down to Ray’s work ethic and his commitment to his listeners,” said the managing director of Nine Radio, Tom Malone.

Sydney

With Ray Hadley smashing the morning time slot, it was a win all round for 2GB with Ben Fordham Live taking top spot in the breakfast timeslot with a 17.0 share, up 0.4 from last session.

In the drive slot it was Will & Woody that took home the top spot with a 11.4 share for KIIS1065, up 0.6 from last session – off the back of their recent appearance at Cannes In Cairns, B&T can only assume.

Melbourne

Down in Melbourne, it was 3AW that took the top spot, recording a share of 13.7, down slightly from the last session but still dominating the airwaves.

Surprisingly, after all the hype surrounding Kyle & Jackie O’s move down to Melbourne, Kiss FM reported from the last ratings session with a total share of 5.9. The pair were on air eight out of the ten weeks included in this survey, but in an unprecedented result for the usually winning duo, the program was dominated by Fifi, Fev & Nick over on 101.9 FOX FM.

Speaking with B&T earlier this year, Fifi Box said they were unphased by the shift in the Melbourne landscape, with their focus on doing what they do best – and it would appear as though this worked wonders for the breakfast trio. “We love our listeners; we love our audience. We know that’s reflected in the surveys. So we’re just gonna keep doing what we’re doing. If you love our show, keep listening; if you want to listen to something else, go for it”.

Brisbane

Up in Brisbane, B105 dominated the airwaves with the Carrie & Tommy Drive program recording a 17.7 share.

“Brisbane radio is fiercely competitive, and to see B105 claiming #1 again is a reflection of the hard work everyone in our Brisbane office puts into our station and shows. Every station on Brissy radio is bringing their A-game, and that competition keeps pushing us forward to create the best possible product for our Brisbane listeners,” said B105 Brisbane content director, Jack Ball.

Nova 106.9 also had a successful period recording a 14.2 share in the Drive timeslot and a 11.7 for Ash, Luttsy and Susie O’Neill in the breakfast slot.

Adelaide

Down it Adelaide 5MMM took the top spot across the board with Triple M Breakfast with Roo, Ditz & Loz securing a 14.5 share, meanwhile the Triple M Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey and Jars secured a 11.6 share in the drive timeslot.

Perth

Across to Perth, Nova dominated breakfast with Nathan, Nat & Shaun’s Breakfast show recording a share of 18.5, up 1.1 from last session.

“At the halfway point of the year, I first want to acknowledge the hard work that has gone into delivering some outstanding results today,” said Nova CEO Peter Charlton of the win.