Radio Gives Brands The Audio Edge, Boosting McDonald’s ROI By 13%

Some of Australia’s biggest names in audio, from Fifi Box to Russel Howcroft, shared their insights into how radio gives brands the edge when it comes to investment, at The Audio Edge event held at the Edge in Melbourne’s Fed Square.

Hosted by industry body Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA), the Audio Edge featured appearances from Fifi Box, Russel Howcroft, Jacqui Felgate, Jase & Lauren, and Joel Creasey, as well as industry experts from major networks and media agencies.

CRA also unveiled the results of a trial conducted in collaboration with McDonald’s Australia and Analytic Partners, which showed radio had a double-figure impact on return on investment (ROI).

In early 2024, McDonald’s Australia acted on the recommendation of Analytic Partners and placed greater emphasis on brand-focused radio ads over traditional price and product-centric messaging for the Surprize Fries campaign.

“The most impressive aspect was, that not only did radio’s performance improve, but the change to radio made other media channels work better as well, driving a better total performance. TV was boosted by 14 per cent, social media by 12 per cent, and online video by 3 per cent, underscoring radio’s pivotal role in amplifying brand messaging,” said Paul Sinkinson, managing director of Analytic Partners.

“The trial has reinforced the value of radio as one channel in our broader media mix, helping us be more present and visible in the local communities we operate in,” added Martin Newman, national media manager, McDonald’s Australia.

“Utilising radio for brand messaging can significantly amplify a campaign’s overall impact, and the synergistic effect of sonic branding across a range of channels has shown to be a powerful tool in creating measurable return on investment for McDonald’s,” said Jo Dick, CRA chief commercial officer.