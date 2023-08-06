Queensland Outdoorer Goa Billboards Gives Away $1.5 Million In FREE Advertising!

Southeast Queensland’s largest independent Billboard provider, goa Billboards, is giving away $1.5 million worth of free advertising to six community partners.

To celebrate its 40th birthday the OOH company has expanded its annual commitment to its community partnerships program from $1 million to $1.5 million dollars in support this year. This initiative enables its partners to raise awareness of their cause and increase the reach of their message, effectively amplifying their efforts to make a difference within their communities.

The six charities and community organisations selected this year are as follows:

1. Muscular Dystrophy Queensland Specialising in the treatment and support of people of living with muscle wasting conditions

2. Meals on Wheels Supporting the wellbeing, connection and independence of older Australians

3. Brisbane Youth Services Supporting homeless and vulnerable young people

4. Ballet Theatre Queensland Queensland’s premier independent youth ballet company

5. Safe Haven Community Helping women and their children escape domestic abuse

6. Yalari Educating and Empowering Indigenous Children

The community partners gain access to goa’s diverse range of strategically located digital billboards in high traffic areas across Greater Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

“At goa, we strongly believe in giving back to the community and supporting those who work tirelessly to make a difference,’ said Chris Tyquin, joint managing director at goa Billboards.

“Past Community Partners have achieved fantastic results, including QBI whose campaign was nominated for the xxxx award,” he said.

“We hope to empower these six community partners and increase the impact of their important work and we encourage the community to support these great causes.”

