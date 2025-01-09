Quality Meats Launches German Doner Kebab Into The States With Whacky Campaign

Some things don’t need advertising including tasty, meaty, juicy kebabs chief among them—especially after a long night on the shandies.

But more fool us because Scotland-based fast food chain German Doner Kebab has launched into the US with a bang, courtesy of creative hot shop Quality Meats.

German Doner Kebab currently has more than 170 restaurants across the UK, Sweden, North America and the Middle East, with plans to eventually open 350 restaurants in the US.

While we’re very well versed in kebabs, most Americans associate the “kebab” with Middle-Eastern food and meat on a stick. These German Doner Kebabs, however, would be considered more similar to gyros in the American mind.

“We want to both educate and entertain – or ’edutain’ – while leaning into Gen Z and American’s open-mindedness when it comes to their QSR preferences, where they value quality and authenticity,” said Thorsk Westphal, global CMO of German Doner Kebabs (what a job, by the way).

The ‘Open Your Mouth Mind’ campaign, developed by creative agency Quality Meats, is designed to feel native to social channels where it will live, with it a low-fi visual style and fast frenetic pacing.

“A place called German Doner Kebab might be a tad confusing to younger Americans if they’ve never encountered those three words put together. It’s not a kebab on a stick? What exactly is a doner? And how does German play into the whole thing?,” said Brian Siedband, co-founder and co-CCO of Quality Meats.

“We wanted to acknowledge that confusion head-on but in a way that charms them into wanting to try it.”