CampaignsNewsletter

Quality Meats Launches German Doner Kebab Into The States With Whacky Campaign

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Some things don’t need advertising including tasty, meaty, juicy kebabs chief among them—especially after a long night on the shandies.

But more fool us because Scotland-based fast food chain German Doner Kebab has launched into the US with a bang, courtesy of creative hot shop Quality Meats.

German Doner Kebab currently has more than 170 restaurants across the UK, Sweden, North America and the Middle East, with plans to eventually open 350 restaurants in the US.

While we’re very well versed in kebabs, most Americans associate the “kebab” with Middle-Eastern food and meat on a stick. These German Doner Kebabs, however, would be considered more similar to gyros in the American mind.

“We want to both educate and entertain – or ’edutain’ – while leaning into Gen Z and American’s open-mindedness when it comes to their QSR preferences, where they value quality and authenticity,” said Thorsk Westphal, global CMO of German Doner Kebabs (what a job, by the way).

The ‘Open Your Mouth Mind’ campaign, developed by creative agency Quality Meats, is designed to feel native to social channels where it will live, with it a low-fi visual style and fast frenetic pacing.

“A place called German Doner Kebab might be a tad confusing to younger Americans if they’ve never encountered those three words put together. It’s not a kebab on a stick? What exactly is a doner? And how does German play into the whole thing?,” said Brian Siedband, co-founder and co-CCO of Quality Meats.

“We wanted to acknowledge that confusion head-on but in a way that charms them into wanting to try it.”

Related posts:

  1. The Bear’s Matty Matheson, A “Level 5 Vegan” & A “Free-Range Pescatarian” Star For POS Firm Toast In New Film
  2. Triple J Drops Star-Studded Hottest 100 Trailer
  3. Binance Is Giving F1 Fans The Chance To Design Pierre Gasly’s Helmet
  4. DS Automobiles Shoots Fireworks At Its Boss In Unusual Campaign Via Publicis Marcel
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Pirelli & Australian Open Sign Multi-Year Partnership
TV Ratings (09/01/2025): Australia Not That Fussed About A Night With Novak
Hooray! Bluey Is About To Be Turned Into A Lego Set
TikTok’s US Operations Could Shut In A Little Over A Week – But Could Trump Be Its Saviour?
Register Lost your password?