QMS Takes On Nine Of Transport For NSW’s OOH Assets

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

The expansion of leading digital outdoor company QMS’ Sydney network has taken a significant step forward, with QMS officially taking on nine of Transport for NSW’s highly prized digital out-of-home assets in Sydney this year.

The new partnership with Transport for NSW covers high-traffic locations in Cremorne on Military Road, Crows Nest on the Warringah Freeway, Maroubra on Anzac Parade, North Ryde on Epping Road, Wiley Park on King Georges Road and Blakehurst on the Princes Highway, with each of the nine digital sites to be powered by 100% Green Power.

Delivering 20 million additional impressions each week, the addition of the nine Transport for NSW locations means QMS’ digital network now reaches 92% of Sydney’s population every week*.

QMS chief sales officer Tim Murphy, said: “QMS is now the home of Sydney’s most prestigious digital out-of-home assets, in the most sought-after locations.

“With Transport for NSW, the Australian Turf Club’s Rosehill Gardens Racecourse, Hills Shire Council, exclusivity on the M2 Motorway and the City of Sydney digital street furniture network, QMS is now a significant player in the market with an unrivalled portfolio of premium assets that are reshaping the Sydney out of home media landscape.

“The addition of Transport for NSW, along with several tender wins since mid-2023, has increased our digital large format network in NSW by more than 40%. Add in the City of Sydney digital street furniture network and the power to influence Sydney audiences in 2025 and beyond now starts with QMS,” he said.

Murphy said desire for the nine Transport for NSW locations has been well supported already, with heavy demand for the premium digital large format assets by agencies and clients.

“This new partnership is a game changer for QMS. We’ve had a clear strategy to build a compelling and balanced network for our clients and agency partners in Sydney. Our enhanced Sydney solution is already being embraced by brands as they effectively influence a broad range of audiences at scale through our premium digital network,” he said.

