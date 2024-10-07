QMS & Samba TV Drive Incremental Reach For New Advertisers

Outdoor media company QMS today released an update on the key categories, taking advantage of its innovative partnership with Samba TV, the leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement.

Since the partnership launched in March this year, Energy Australia along with financial services, department stores and food services brands have confirmed partnerships with QMS and Samba TV, using digital out of home (DOOH) to complement and maximise their overall media campaigns.

By leveraging Samba TV’s first-party TV viewership and ad exposure data, captured at a granular postcode level and integrating it into QMS’ Q-Data platform, QMS is helping clients select DOOH inventory to extend the reach of their TV campaigns, target postcodes to address competitor share of voice as well as optimise cross-channel frequency solutions.

“By strategically adding DOOH to under or over-exposed TV viewership postcodes, we are seeing strong uptake of the QMS and Samba TV offering from agencies and marketers as part of their omnichannel strategies,” said QMS strategic sales director, Adrian Venditti.

“TV is a powerful channel and continues to play a major role in most media strategies. But growing viewership fragmentation continues to pose challenges for marketers striving to connect with desired audiences across multiple screens and platforms”.

“The QMS and Samba TV partnership tackles this challenge, by bringing together data and technology across two of the most impactful and mass reaching platforms in TV and DOOH and combines them to drive increased total audience reach and campaign effectiveness,” he said.

“Energy Australia adopted the use of Samba TV through programmatic video to combat screen fragmentation, target light linear TV viewers and deliver personalisation at scale,” said Energy Australia’s martech strategy and enablement leader, Luke Simpson.

“What excited us about the opportunity with our out of home partner QMS was the potential to use our first and second party data for targeted communications and experiences for both our customers and prospects beyond screens and into DOOH to ensure we maximise our campaigns through a multi-channel approach”.

Samba TV Australia Managing Director, Yasmin Sanders, said: “The uptake and interest to our combined offering with QMS come as no surprise. Giving agencies and marketers a precise way to enhance campaign efficiency by expanding their omnichannel presence from TV screens to digital billboards is a game changer”.