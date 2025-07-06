Kayo Goes Social: Streaming Giant Embraces Sports Fandom With New App

Kayo Sports is going beyond live streaming to create a social-style sports experience that puts fans in the driver’s seat. In a major upgrade to its mobile and tablet app, the first since its launch in 2018, the streaming service has added a host of features that blur the line between content platform and social media feed.

Forget passive watching. The new Kayo app offers a “Moments Player,” a scrollable highlights feed that feels more like TikTok for sports fans than a traditional broadcaster. There’s also the introduction of “Stories,” delivering dynamic, bite-sized content that captures the energy of live matches, perfect for fans who want quick updates between meetings, train stops, or even halftime snacks.

The refreshed app experience will now include:

Introducing the Moments Player – A fresh way to catch up on the action. The new Moments Player offers a scrollable feed of highlights, making it easy to relive key plays and stay updated at your own pace.

Stories That Bring You Closer to the Game – Stay in the loop with dynamic, bite-sized stories capturing the energy and excitement of live sports. Perfect for quick updates between plays or on the go.

A New Home for Live Action – The reimagined homepage places fans at the centre of the excitement. With hero banners and intuitive call-to-action buttons, it’s never been easier to jump into the action and stay there.

Enhanced Favourites – Fans preferred content now takes centre stage. The app will prompt users to add favourites to improve their personalised recommendations.

Smarter Navigation, Seamless Streaming – Find exactly what you’re looking for with enhanced search capabilities and streamlined page layouts. Less time searching, more time watching.

This shift taps into a broader behavioural trend: fans want more than just the final score; they want constant, snackable updates and the freedom to catch up at their own pace, wherever they are.

And just like a social platform, the revamped app finds new ways to prompt users to favourite teams and leagues, serving up curated content and recommendations with algorithmic ease in a way that doesn’t interrupt the user experience.

Foxtel Group’s Executive Director of Product – Streaming Advertising, Tom Blaxland, said: “Our mission has always been to deliver the ultimate sports viewing experience and we know sport on mobile is very different to TV so these new features are a direct reflection of that.

“With features like the Moments Player and Stories, users can immerse themselves in highlights, updates, and bite-sized content that keeps them connected to the action anytime, anywhere. Everything is conveniently housed in one place, eliminating the need to jump between apps or websites to catch up on games, explore highlights, or stay updated.

“We know live sport is just one part of the viewing experience, with fans also eager to consume stats, analysis, highlights, recaps and key moments. This is not just an app update, but a complete reimagining of how fans connect with the sports and shows they love.”

The new app will be released to customers gradually over the next month and will be available on iOS and Android tablets and smartphones.