QMS Puts B&T’s Women In Media Awards Winners Up In Lights

QMS has put some of the winners from B&T’s Women in Media Awards up in lights with a selection of billboards around the country.

The outdoor player’s partnership with B&T’s Women in Media Awards is now in its seventh year. The centrepiece of the Women in Media partnership will see all the winners receive individual congratulatory messages showcased across QMS’ national digital large format network.

For Woman of the Year and Glass Ceiling winner Cherie Clonan, the experience of seeing her billboard in the flesh was quite something. She posted on LinkedIn:

“POV: introverted Autistic girl hits the CBD of the city she lives in with her Autistic best friend on the weekend to take in her VERY OWN billboard following her Woman of the Year win.

“When I was 3? My Mother was shaking my sister and I awake at midnight and pulling us out of bed > driving us around Adelaide in the middle of the night to escape DV inflicted on her/us by a string of alcoholic boyfriends.

“We ended up homeless, and then in foster care.

“I *never* thought I’d go on to even finish high school, let alone university, and now? … this billboard.

“You won’t be able to wipe the smile off my face, or heart, for the remainder of the year.”

Read about all the winners of B&T’s Women in Media Awards here.