QMS Picks Its Favourite OOH From 2024

Outdoor media player QMS has picked its favourite out-of-home (OOH) work from the last year.

1. Patties: Four’N Twenty Pies

Patties Foods lit up QMS’ new digital large format site at Emporium Melbourne with a 3DOOH full motion ad for Four’N Twenty’s Paris 2024 Olympics “Running on Paris Time” campaign. The show-stopping ad saw a giant 3D hand reach from within the billboard, grab a Four’N Twenty pie and take a bite – an iconic ad for an iconic brand, produced by the QMS QUBE team.

2. Omega

Omega is a great example of a brand using premium assets and powerful creative to tell a compelling brand story. Omega’s use of consecutives across the premium City of Sydney digital street furniture network was a very strong brand statement that made smart and effective use of a media channel.

3. Allianz and Woolworths: Paris 2024 Olympics campaign

Allianz, Woolworths and many other leading brands took full advantage of QMS’ Paris 2024 Olympics digital screen network this year to connect, inspire with and unite Australians through the Games. The network spanned premium national digital large format billboards, the City of Sydney digital street furniture network, The Convenience Network and Gold Coast street furniture assets, reaching 11.5 million people and serving an extraordinary 81,478 pieces of dynamic breaking news content during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a feat never seen before in the local OOH industry.

4. Vegemite

The power of digital large format outdoor was clearly on display when Vegemite launched this iconic billboard on the Tullamarine freeway formally welcoming the Taylor Swift to Australia on behalf of the Vegemite brand. This attention-grabbing ad was engaging, entertaining and live within hours of her arrival, demonstrating the big business power of the Eras tour.

5. Amazon

Amazon combined simple, witty and colourful creative for Amazon Prime Day with a 100% share of voice takeover of the premium City of Sydney consecutive panels to deliver serious impact to audiences in the heart of Sydney, dominating a network that reaches 2.6 million people a week.

6. Disney Moana 2

Set against the biggest billboard in Melbourne, Disney brought to life the launch of the next instalment in the Moana series with a high impact special build on “The Big Tulla” utilising UV paint to make the underwater scenes glow at night for maximum impact.