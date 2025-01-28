QMS Nabs oOh!media’s Nick Crowe To Head Victorian Sales

Digital outdoor media company QMS has announced the appointment of Nick Crowe to the new role of Victorian sales director, independent and direct, and the promotion of two managers into new positions.

Crowe will join QMS on 31 March from oOh!media, where he has been group sales leader for six years. His resume also includes senior sales roles at Adshel and Nine Network in Melbourne.

At QMS, Crowe will report to David Pullinger, national sales director, independent and direct, and focus on building QMS’ commercial opportunities for independent agencies and direct clients in Victoria.

“Nick is one of the best media sales executives in Melbourne. We are very pleased that he is joining QMS to work closely with David and the team in a key part of our business,” QMS chief sales officer Tim Murphy said.

“I’m excited to be joining Australia’s leading digital out-of-home (OOH) operator and a team that is embracing growth with energy and great ambition. I love the OOH medium and I can’t wait to get to know my new teammates and reconnect with some great OOH people I have worked with in the past,” Crowe added.

QMS also announced that group business directors Chris Haintz and Alex Morrison have been appointed to the new roles of large format product managers. They will focus on QMS’ rapidly growing digital large format network, with Melbourne-based Haintz covering the Victorian, South Australian and West Australian markets and Sydney-based Morrison the NSW and Queensland markets.

Haintz and Morrison will report to the national trading and partnerships director, Sean Rigby, and work closely with the wider national sales leadership team.

“After a year of strong growth in the OOH industry, remarkable network expansion for QMS, and the introduction of some amazing talent and capability to complement a team that is already performing very strongly, these new appointments will further propel our momentum. We are putting great people in great positions to ensure we are well placed to work even more effectively with all our agency and client partners,” Murphy said.

The appointment of Crowe and the new roles for Haintz and Morrison follow QMS’ expansion of its digital network in Sydney which includes nine new Transport for NSW locations that came online from 1 January, its City of Sydney digital street furniture network and other major tender wins including the Australian Turf Club, Hills Shire Council, and Australian Rail Track Corporation.