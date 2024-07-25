QMS, Mindshare & Nike Launch ‘Winning Isn’t Everything’ Campaign In Honour Of Matildas

After getting a 3-0 touch-up from Germany overnight, this Matildas ‘Winning Isn’t Everything’ ad has exquisite timing.

Digital outdoor media company QMS has revealed an Australian first, with inaugural partner Nike taking over Australia’s newest 3D digital billboard.

To launch their summer campaign “Winning Isn’t For Everyone”, Nike celebrates beloved Australian Women’s Football team, the Matildas, with innovative full motion 3DOOH creative that was developed collaboratively with Amplify, Mindshare and QMS.

The aptly named campaign launched on Wednesday 24 July – a day before the Matildas were comprehensively beaten by Germany 3-0 in their opening fixture of the Paris Olympic Games.

Nike kicked off the campaign with a 100 per cent takeover of QMS’ brand new digital large format site at Emporium Melbourne for five consecutive days in the heart of one of Australia’s busiest retail precincts. The campaign can be seen here.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Nike on the launch of their new global campaign. Not only is Nike the first to use our brand new iconic Emporium screen, but they’re also the first to have an exclusive full motion 3DOOH takeover of a digital screen for five consecutive days anywhere in Australia,” said QMS chief sales officer Tim Murphy.

“A legendary brand celebrating an iconic team on our state-of-the-art new site is a proud moment for QMS and all eyes will be on this campaign.”

Mindshare managing partner Peta Southcombe added: “In pivotal cultural moments like this, the ask of our partners is to help us push boundaries to achieve amazing things for our clients. It’s been great to collaborate with QMS to bring this media-first to life for Nike and celebrate the Matildas.

Nike brand director Nick Atkinson added: “We’re always seeking out new and innovative ways to tell our most powerful stories with impact in sport, and are excited to create a new platform for such an incredible team,” said

“Being able to support the Matildas and Football Australia using full motion 3DOOH at scale has enabled us elevate our creative approach and we’re excited to see the reaction from the audiences”.

The campaign follows the recent news of the expansion of QMS’ premium national network, after successfully winning the competitive tender for the addition of two high profile Vicinity Centres sites at Emporium shopping centre in the heart of the Melbourne CBD.