QMS Launches New City Of Sydney Kiosks

QMS has launched the next stage of its City of Sydney street furniture network rollout with 18 new kiosks around the CBD.

There will be 10 large round kiosks and eight smaller oblong kiosks, all designed in partnership with architect firm Grimshaw to suit the aesthetic of Sydney and its surroundings while improving accessibility.

The kiosks feature long-life cycle materials and run on GreenPower energy, ensuring the sustainability and accessibility credentials of the kiosks align with the City of Sydney’s 2030 Future Vision and Inclusion Action Plan.

QMS general manager – City of Sydney, Olivia Gotch said: “The introduction of the new kiosks is a milestone in the establishment of our City of Sydney network and the creation of public amenities that affirm Sydney’s standing as a progressive and global city.

“The kiosks and our other street furniture and digital assets are a great example of business and local government working together to provide world-class, sustainable and accessible amenities for the benefit of the community and brands.”

The new kiosks are included in QMS’ extensive range of data-led City of Sydney advertising packages, as well as in standalone CBD-centric kiosk packs that will give advertisers the ability to deliver added impact for their campaign in key locations.