QMS Gives Maybelline A 3DOOH Makeover

QMS today revealed an innovative new 3DOOH animated campaign with global beauty brand, Maybelline New York.

The campaign uses market-leading animated 3DOOH anamorphic illusion to bring creative to life, featuring the brand’s new Avatar model “May”, who was launched alongside Maybelline’s global ambassador Gigi Hadid in a move to merge the real and the virtual. The “Falsies Surreal” mascara campaign is running through September, with “May” featured across QMS’ digital large format assets and City of Sydney network. Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetics brand in the world and sold in over 120 countries worldwide. Internationally renowned over the years for headline-grabbing ad campaigns, Maybelline’s latest mascara called for a surreal approach to showcase the power of the new product.

Maybelline New York marketing director for Australia and New Zealand, Alexandra Shadbolt, said: “When a mascara delivers a transformation as surreal as this, it takes something just as surreal to launch it. At Maybelline, we love to push boundaries and break new ground, and that is why we turned to QMS to help us bring May to life on the streets of Australia with 3DOOH.”

QMS chief revenue officer, Alex Kerley said: “We’re so excited to see this latest partnership, with a distinguished beauty brand like Maybelline New York, come to life. The appetite for 3DOOH campaigns continues to thrive with new categories wanting to push the boundaries and explore what could be possible.

“Out of home is one of the last true broadcast media, enabling brands to influence big audiences through high impact creative executions. The innovation, immediacy and power delivered by DOOH, including 3DOOH, is a key part of the medium’s growth and success.”

3DOOH is one of the most sought-after DOOH creative techniques in Australia, with QMS in the unique position to provide end-to-end creative solutions for clients. In recent months, QMS has also launched 3DOOH campaigns for Adidas, Hyundai, Michael Hill, Tourism SA, ANZ, Coopers and Flight Centre.

Campaign Credits

Client: L’Oreal

Brand: Maybelline New York

Campaign: Maybelline Falsies Surreal 2023

Agency: Wavemaker, Victoria

Creative: Maybelline and QUBE

Media: QMS

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 854 votes Vote