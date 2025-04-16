QMS & Garnier Run Australia’s First Programmatic 3DOOH Activation

Digital outdoor media owner QMS, in collaboration with Wavemaker and Made This, have launched Australia’s first programmatic high impact 3DOOH campaign for global beauty brand Garnier.

The campaign combined the creative impact of full motion 3DOOH with the flexibility of programmatic trading to elevate Garnier’s latest work. Running across QMS’ Emporium Melbourne site, the campaign showcased Garnier’s Vitamin C Daily Tinted Fluid with SPF50+, immersing audiences in an eye-catching 3DOOH execution.

The creative, originally launched through traditional trading with Wavemaker, was later enhanced by GroupM, through programmatic amplification during key moments across the summer.

QMS national sales director – Advanced Trading, Michael Whiteside, said: “This campaign is a milestone for the industry, showcasing how programmatic can seamlessly complement traditional out of home, amplifying creative impact and extending audience reach.

“At QMS, we have enabled all formats for programmatic trade, ensuring advertisers can optimise their campaigns with greater flexibility and efficiency. Garnier’s execution is a perfect example of how brands can integrate 3DOOH and programmatic DOOH to dynamically extend their message. The work we did with Garnier ensured maximum exposure and high audience relevance.

“This first-of-its-kind execution reinforces our commitment to innovation, paving the way for more brands to explore the intersection of creativity and programmatic precision,” he said.

With over 18 million visits a year, QMS’ full-motion Emporium Melbourne digital site provided a prime location for Garnier’s innovative campaign, allowing the brand to bring its story to life in one of Australia’s busiest retail precincts. Through additional programmatic targeting, GroupM extended the campaign’s reach by reactivating Garnier’s Vitamin C message at optimal moments, ensuring high engagement levels during summer.

Wavemaker’s client manager – L’Oréal Consumer Products Division, Alexandra Walker, said: “At Wavemaker, we’re always looking for innovative ways to connect our clients with their audiences. This campaign for Garnier was a perfect example of how strategic media planning, combined with the power of programmatic DOOH, can deliver exceptional results. We’re excited to continue exploring the possibilities of PDOOH with partners like GroupM and QMS.”

Garnier’s senior brand business Lead, Adorna Yip, said: “Garnier is committed to innovation, and this programmatic 3DOOH campaign perfectly embodies that spirit. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we were able to elevate our Vitamin C Daily Tinted Fluid launch and connect with consumers in a dynamic and engaging way, reinforcing our position as a forward-thinking beauty brand.”