QMS Delivers Gold For Brands With 40,000 Pieces Of Paris Olympics Content

As Australia gets ready to cheer on its athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, digital outdoor media company QMS has revealed it has dynamically served a record of more than 40,000 pieces of content during the Olympic Games.

A demonstration of how a world-class digital out-of-home (DOOH) network can deliver unparalleled immediacy and impact; the Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network has showcased a record amount of content in real time to share the stories of strength, unity and triumph of our athletes and bring the excitement of the Games to every corner of Australia with Breaking News, Medal Moments, What to Watch and Medal Tally Updates. Dynamically served brand ads from Allianz, Woolworths and Patties Food Group also featured in the Olympics offering.

The QMS network launched in mid-April and will run until the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 8 September. QMS is the official and exclusive Outdoor Media Partner of both the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Teams.

The Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network spans QMS digital large format billboards, the City of Sydney street furniture network, The Convenience Network, Canberra Airport and Gold Coast street furniture assets, rallying the nation to celebrate and support our athletes nationally.

“Our partnership with the Australian Olympic Committee, has supercharged our ability to showcase the benefits of being a digital-first out of home [DOOH] network during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. For example, our breaking news headlines were delivered so quickly that we were live across our billboards nationally with the Australian Women’s 4 x 100m Relay team gold medal to peak hour commuters before they had even left the pool deck in Paris!” said QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy.

“For QMS, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been the preeminent display of how brands can utilise DOOH’s immediacy and its geographical impact to deliver broadcast scale audience reach with relevant and contextualised creative content that can connect on community cultures like never before. This is a momentous step change for DOOH and the role it can play in major events and campaigns”.

“By tapping into the immediacy and scale of digital, we have showcased how advanced our digital capabilities now are, and in doing so, delivered the gold standard for our partners,” he said.

“I’d like to congratulate and thank our partner brands Woolworths, Toyota, Allianz, Stan and Patties Food Group who jumped at the opportunity to help engage Australian’s as they went about their day. It’s truly been out of the ordinary”.

QMS’ Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network will continue delivering breaking news, what to watch, medal moments and medal tallies for the duration of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which kick off on Thursday 29 August.