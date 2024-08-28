QMS & Bupa Partner For 2024 Paris Paralympics

QMS has announced health and care company Bupa is the latest partner to join its Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

As the Official Healthcare Partner of Paralympics Australia, Bupa is committed to helping all Australians live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. Their latest campaign, Healthcaring Beyond the Games, is underpinned by a cultural truth that every four years during the Games, the world celebrates all abilities. Aussie Paralympic athletes inspire everyone to think and act more inclusively. But when the Games finish and the spotlight turns off, many people and most brands switch off from the reality of navigating life with a disability.

Partnering with QMS, Bupa will use the Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network to showcase its campaign across the company’s best digital large format, City of Sydney, Gold Coast street furniture and The Convenience Network assets.

Bupa director of brand, Penny Ryan, said: “Bupa’s Paralympic partnership is just one element of our goal to make healthcare more inclusive and accessible for every Australian”.

“For many years, we have been working on making Bupa a disability confident workplace and finding practical ways to expand our access and inclusion policies and practices for our people, residents and our customers. This includes accessible digital health services like Blua, developing our first Access and Inclusion Plan, and funding inclusive grassroots sports programs, so more Australians can get their start in sport”.

“Paralympic sport is incredibly powerful as it showcases stories of resilience, determination and the strength of human spirit. We are thrilled to be partnering with Paralympics Australia and Bupa to share the stories of unity and triumph of our Para-athletes and to inspire and drive social change towards a fairer and more inclusive Australia,” said QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy.

“Our digital out of home network is uniquely placed to deliver reach and impact to Australian audiences at scale. It will be a key element of our Paralympics partnership as we showcase all the news, results, records and key moments to Australians in major peak traffic times”.

Bupa joins Toyota Australia, Woolworths and Allianz as partners of QMS’ innovative Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network which will showcase Paralympic Games content across the country during the Games.

The Paris 2024 Digital Screen Network will run until the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 8 September. QMS is the Official Outdoor Media Partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Teams for Paris 2024.